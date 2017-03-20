Jaipur food fest to revive Persian delicacies for Nowruz

The “forgotten recipes” of Persia are about to be revived at a 13-day food festival that promises an authentic culinary fare through the subtle flavours that originated in Iran centuries ago. Heralding Nowruz, the dawn of the Persian New Year, Fairmont Jaipur is launching the food fest on March 21 at the hotel’s signature Indo-Persian restaurant “Zarin” — a name inspired by the Persian connotation for gold — that celebrates the fusion of two ancient culinary traditions of Asia.

“Zarin is a unique restaurant that adds drama and flair to our repertoire of dining facilities at Fairmont Jaipur. The restaurant evokes heart-warming nostalgia of grandiose culinary traditions of the warrior kings and emperors across Persia,” Srijan Vadhera, General Manager, Fairmont Jaipur, said while announcing the launch of the festival at an event here over the weekend.

The Persian food festival that also marks the launch of a new menu at Zarin will offer guests a wide selection of vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies, including Iranian Haleem, Mutton Dhansak, Tabriz Koftey — stuffed chicken dumpling filled with nuts and spices – and Patrani Paneer Kebab — banana leaf wrapped grilled cottage cheese flavoured with garlic and cinnamon.

“The new menu at Zarin will offer diners a delightful insight into a bygone era that has influenced our cuisine in countless ways. The food festival that celebrates Nowruz is a compilation of highlights from the new menu breathing life into the forgotten recipes of Persia,” Manpreet Singh, Executive Chef, Fairmont Jaipur, said.

The 200-room Farirmont Jaipur Hotel that integrates the Rajputana decor with the majesty of Mughal architecture to offer guests the grandeur of a palace with all modern amenities is located just 10 kms from the famous Amer Fort.

Besides the Indo-Persian restaurant “Zarin”, the hotel also boasts of a multi-cuisine restaurant “Zoya”, and a library-bar where one can sip the selected choice of premium scotch whiskeys or fine wines while reading a book or watching the best of Charlie Chaplin films.

