Is rice healthy or not? Find out here

Rice is a staple food for many Asian countries, serving as a main food source for about half the world’s population. But, is the carbohydrate-rich grain a healthy one? The answer to this lies in the type of rice you choose.

A report in CNN reads white rice is considered a nutritionally inferior “refined grain” because its bran and germ are removed during the milling process, which strips away B vitamins, iron and fiber. Though white rice is typically enriched with iron and B vitamins, fibre is not added back.

Brown rice is the same thing as white rice but is a “wholegrain”, because only its inedible outer husk is removed. Since brown rice retains its bran and germ, it’s a better source of antioxidants, vitamin E and fibre. In fact, a cup of cooked medium-grain brown rice has 3.5g of fibre; the same amount of white rice has less than 1g.

And here’s an interesting fact: Research has suggested that a part of the grain known as the subaleurone layer, which is present in brown rice but not in white rice, may provide protection against high blood pressure and atherosclerosis. One large study involving several thousand men and women also revealed that substituting brown rice for white rice may the lower the risk of type 2 diabetes.

One thing to keep in mind: Most of us think of “brown rice” as being synonymous with whole grain rice, but technically wholegrain rice can be many different colors, depending on the variety of rice, according to the Whole Grains Council.

What about wild rice? Interestingly, wild rice is the seed of a water grass. It has slightly more protein than brown rice, and studies have revealed that it has specific antioxidant and cholesterol-lowering properties.

Although brown rice and wild rice are nutritionally superior to white rice, be careful with store-bought rice medleys, which can be high in sodium. Compare that to a cup of cooked brown rice, which has only 8mg of sodium.

Also, if you are watching calories or concerned with blood sugar, limit your portions to a half-cup, since rice is calorie- and carbohydrate-dense. One cup typically contains over 200 calories and up to 50g of carbs.