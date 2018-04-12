IPL 2018: Unleash your cricket mania at these restaurants in New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

You’d be more than happy to jump out of your couch and head to these eateries during the IPL season. You’d be more than happy to jump out of your couch and head to these eateries during the IPL season.

Cricket is not just a sport in India, it is a religion. And, it’s that time of the year again when the Indian Premier League (IPL) fever catches up with people all across the nation. Are you one of those who keeps looking at your watch and keep counting the hours till the match begins? Or simply can’t wait for the evenings to grab a drink and cheer for your favourite team? Well, all you cricket enthusiasts, here’s something that is definitely going to set your pulse high.

Many pubs, bars and restaurants are offering great food and drinks deals in cities across the country. Here are the best places where you could head to this weekend in New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.

NEW DELHI

With the IPL season starting this week, Darzi Bar & Kitchen has announced a host of new menu items and special offers. The restaurant will be offering unlimited draft beer at Rs 699 during the matches. What’s more, if you arrive in your favourite team’s jersey, you get a flat 15 per cent discount on food and soft beverages. The special food menu has several IPL centric dishes like the Daredevil Chicken Wings, Mumbai Tandoori Jhinga, Kings XI Special Amritsari Macchi, Methi Malai Warrior and more.

Where: Darzi Bar & Kitchen, H-55, 1st Floor, Outer Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

When: Till May 31, 2018 during match hours

Cost: Rs 1,500 for two (plus taxes)

Phone: 011-45644700, 091-9311714702/3/4

Add to the cricketing mood with Smoke on Water signature IPL dishes like the Daredevil Chicken Wings, Royal Challenger Pizza, Mumbai Indians Vada Pao, Edens Kathi Roll and so on. Not to miss the IPL special cocktails — Free Hit, Doosra, Super Over and Gayle Storm — each one mixed in the right way serving it’s name’s purpose.

Where: Smoke on Water, D-26, Connaught Place, New Delhi

When: Till May 31, 2018 during match hours

Cost: Rs 1,100, for two

Phone: 091-9999092534

Gorge on sumptuous dishes at Smoke on Water in New Delhi. Gorge on sumptuous dishes at Smoke on Water in New Delhi.

Cricket-crazy fans, sports-centric ambience, live T20 screenings and lots of good food and drinks – the mega match party is all set to roll at SMAAASH Noida Pub Exchange. Bring in your friends and family to enjoy the electric atmosphere with the most awesome crowd in the city. You can also choose from the super deals.

Where: SMAAASH Noida & Noida Pub Exchange, 501, B 504, 4th Floor, DLF Mall of India, Sector 18, Noida

When: April 7 to May 31

Cost: Rs 1,100, for two

Phone: 0120-6209955

Want beer? Get it for just Rs 90. Want some vodka shots? That’s just Rs 90 too. Your favourite cocktails? Yes, get it for just Rs 90! Brew Buddy’s T-90 League is here to make your match watching experience a crazy, memorable and fun experience. Beer mugs, vodka shots, cocktails – you name it and it’s all available at just Rs 90! Oh wait, that’s not all. There is a big surprise too: Lucky winners during the T-90 League get gifts worth Rs 1 lakh.

Where: Brew Buddy, SCO-41, Sector 29, Gurgaon​

When: Till May 31

Cost: Rs 1,000 (plus taxes) for two

Phone: 0124-4068213

Get your buddies along and join in the T-90 league this IPL season at Brew Buddy! Get your buddies along and join in the T-90 league this IPL season at Brew Buddy!

MUMBAI

As fans cheer their favourite teams across the country, get ready to host the most exciting cricket extravaganza. Get ready to be bowled over this T20 season as Monkey Bar, ‘Full Toss’ brings you live screening of matches, contests and games, a special menu of regional-inspired dishes, amazing deals on cocktails and beers. It doesn’t matter if you are rooting for Mumbai Indians or your heart beats for Kolkata Knight Riders, if you’re pumping fist for Royal Challengers Bangalore, or cheering for Delhi Daredevils, watch your favourite teams battle it out in Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai or Kolkata.

Where: Monkey Bar, Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai and Kolkata

When: Till May 27, 2018

Cost: Rs 2,000 (plus taxes)

Phone: 033-40606446

One Too Many (OTP) – Regenza By Tunga is the hip new Kitchen & Bar that serves easy-on-the-pocket modern global cuisine coupled with artisan cocktails whether you want to grab a quick bite or spend an electrifying evening over a delicious meal. Not only do they have exciting IPL offers, but they also boast of a post match Beer Pong by challenging your opponent team. Spiced Head Tequilla , Bermuda Sizzle, Kala Khatta Ice berg, Berry Ginger Sparkler — the wide variety of drinks will tastefully complement your dining experience.

Where: Regenza By Tunga, Plot 37, Sector 30 A, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

When: 12 pm — 12 am

Cost: Rs 1,100, for two

Phone: 022-30151503

Dig in to a special T20 cricket tournament at Monkey Bar. Dig in to a special T20 cricket tournament at Monkey Bar.

Want to experiment with your food choices as you enjoy the live match? Head out to Farzi Cafe and get a free cocktail or a mocktail per person. So, what’s your favourite drink this season as you cheer for cricket teams?

Where: Farzi Cafe, Ground Floor, Kamala Mills, Near Radio Mirchi Office, SB Marg, Lower Parel (W), Mumbai

When: 12 pm — 1 am

Cost: Rs 1,500, for two

Phone: 08433942801

Get a dose of cricket and colourful decor as you enjoy the live match at Hello Guppy in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Get a 15 per cent discount on your bill after a great get together with friends and family.

Where: Hello Guppy, C-Wing, Bharat Nagar Road, G Block BKC, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai

When: 12 pm — 1 am

Cost: Rs 1,500, for two

Phone: 022-26534720

Get a 15 per cent discount on your bill at Hello Guppy. (Hello Guppy/ Get a 15 per cent discount on your bill at Hello Guppy. (Hello Guppy/ Facebook

KOLKATA

As the confident Knights face the formidable Super Kings, hop on to the ‘Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo’ wagon and enjoy 10 per cent off on all our purple drinks at The Green House in Kolkata. Call it a fun night as your gorge on tempting dishes while watching the live screening of the matches.

Where: The Green House, BF-186, Salt Lake, Sector-I, Kolkata, West Bengal 700094

When: 11 am — 10 pm

Cost: Rs 700 (plus taxes)

Phone: 033-46023737

IPL screening LIVE at The Big Ben and Aromas at the Kenilworth Hotels this season. Cheer for your favourite team and enjoy the IPL season with your friends, favourite foods and of course a drink two. Who are you rooting for this IPL season?

Where: Kenilworth Hotels, 1 & 2, Little Russel Street, Kankaria Estates, Park Street area, Kolkata

When: 11 am — 11 pm

Cost: Rs 2,000 for two

Phone: 033-22823939

Hop on to the ‘Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo’ wagon at The Green House. (Source: The Green House/Facebook) Hop on to the ‘Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo’ wagon at The Green House. (Source: The Green House/Facebook)

Want to go out but don’t want to miss the match? Without missing the action, you can spend a delightful day with your friends and family and splurge on some exciting offers and special menus too. The cricket fever of the Indian Premiere League is back again, and Heka at The Stadel in Kolkata has quite a few offers for sports buffs. Enjoy 10 per cent off on food bill and a 30ml serve of vodka at Rs 100.

Where: Heka, The Stedal, Sector 3, Salt Lake, Kolkata

When: 11 am — 10:30 pm

Cost: Rs 1,200, for two

Phone: 091-8336815718, 091-8777200328

Put on your jerseys and book a table at Purple Turtle in Kolkata. Enjoy the match while sipping your favorite cocktails and mocktails along with some delicious finger food at the restaurant in town with some of the best deals.

Where: Purple Turtle, 227, Jodhpur Gardens, Near Lake Gardens, Kolkata

When: 11 am — 11 pm

Cost: Rs 850, for two

Phone: 09051199500

Enjoy the match and a delicious treat at Purple Turtle. (Source: Purple Turtle/Facebook) Enjoy the match and a delicious treat at Purple Turtle. (Source: Purple Turtle/Facebook)

So, where are you planning to go with your close ones this IPL season?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd