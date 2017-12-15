International Tea Day 2017: Give a twist to tea with these three tempting recipes

On International Tea Day, give tea a new perspective with these interesting recipes. On International Tea Day, give tea a new perspective with these interesting recipes.

Every year, December 15 is celebrated as International Tea Day in prominent producing countries since 2005. Tea is a popular beverage in India and is brewed in almost every household across the country. The Indian government proposed expanding the commemoration of the day through the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation in 2015.

Interestingly, tea leaves – as an ingredient – is not just restricted to a single recipe and can be used in a variety of ways. Whether brewed to make a hot cup of tea in the morning or served with spices to calm one’s soar throat or simply chugged for detoxification and weight loss, tea lovers can’t stay away from the beverage. While these are some known and tested recipes with tea as the main ingredient, we have dug up some unusual yet intriguing recipes that you can experiment with.

Here are three quirky recipes that you must try, especially in the winter season.

Whisky Chai

By Rishav Kanoi from The Tea Trove

Ingredients (Serves 1)

2tsp — Single malt (Non-alcoholic)

To taste — Black tea

350 ml — Water (room temperature)

To taste — Sugar powder (optional)

0.2g — Cinnamon

Method

* Take two teaspoons of non-alcoholic single malt along with black tea and cinnamon.

* Infuse it in 350 ml water at room temperature for 40 minutes.

* Strain the mixture.

* Add sugar powder to taste (optional).

* Refrigerate it for some time.

* Serve it on the rocks.

Matcha Tea Macarons

By Chef Jeneva Talwar from The Artful Baker

Ingredients

For macaron:

5 — large Egg whites

20g — Breakfast sugar

368g — Icing sugar

425g — Almond powder

1tbsp — Matcha powder

For white chocolate ganache:

60ml — Heavy cream

170g — Chopped white chocolate

Method

* Place two silicone mats on two large baking trays and set aside.

* Mix together the almond flour, icing sugar and matcha powder well. Set aside.

* Using an electric mixer, whip the egg whites on medium-low speed until they are frothy. Slowly sprinkle in the granulated sugar and continue to whip until stiff peaks are formed.

* Transfer the egg whites to a large bowl in order to accommodate the remaining ingredients. Gently fold one quarter of the almond flour mixture into the whites. Gradually fold in the remaining almond mixture until a thick, gloppy batter forms. It should have the consistency of hot lava.

* Fill a pastry bag with the batter quickly or the meringue will loosen. Pipe onto the prepared baking sheets into 2-inch rounds, spaced about 1-inch apart. Let the macarons rest at room temperature until the tops are dry and a smooth skin has formed, for about 25-40 minutes.

* 10 minutes before baking, adjust an oven rack to the middle position and heat the oven to 160 degrees celsius.

* Bake for six minutes on one side, turn the tray and bake for another six minutes. Bake one sheet at a time.

* Directly after baking, carefully slide the silicone mat onto a wire rack or the marble table top and cool completely.

For the white chocolate ganache:

* Bring the cream to a boil. Pour over the chopped white chocolate and mix to an even consistency. Use a wooden spatula and not a machine. Leave to cool at room temperature. It will thicken further.

* Once thick enough to pipe, pour into piping bag and gently pipe onto one macaron shell and place the other macaron shell on top. Press a little so the ganache spreads till the sides.

Chef’s Tip

* Filled macarons can be kept in the fridge for a week.

* Empty shells can be stored in an airtight container in the freezer for a month.

* First timers should try half the recipe first. Once you’ve mastered the macaron, go for the bigger one.

Jasmine Tea Flavoured Tomato Soup

By Vaibhav Bhargava, Executive Sous Chef, Sheraton

Ingredients

1ltr — Tomato juice

400ml Infused jasmine tea

20g — Ginger peeled

5g — Green chili

20g — Basil leaves

10g — Salt

10g — Black pepper

10g — Fried leeks

To fry — Olive oil

5ml — Sesame oil

5g — Tomato powder

5g — Garlic powder

5g — Onion powder

10g — Sugar

2g — Truffle powder

4 — Garlic toast

As required — Dry ice

5 ml — Tabasco

Method

* In a sauce pan, add tomato juice, ginger, green chili and boil for five mins and then simmer for about 10 minutes.

* In a separate pan, boil the water and add the jasmine leaves for 10 mins to release of flavour and then strain it.

* Add basil leaves, jasmine tea, the seasoning and boil for another five minutes and strain.

* Cut the leeks into fine julienne and fry till it gets crispy at 180 degree for three to four minutes and then put on a tissue paper to blot the oil.

* Put the soup in a pot.

* Make truffle powder with truffle oil and malto dextrin.

* Serve along with garlic toast and leeks.

