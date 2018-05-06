International No Diet Day: Foods you should definitely try once in life

Have a happy cheat day on International No Diet Day. (Source: Getty Images) Have a happy cheat day on International No Diet Day. (Source: Getty Images)

Nowadays people are making various choices to stay fit and healthy — with gluten-free, fat-free, sugar-free, carb-free foods — or almost anything everything that experts say is harmful to our body in some way or the other. The stigma surrounding body weight and size makes people push themselves to lose weight even if it harms their health. The set standards of the society have to lead various myths. Some people even go on crash diets without a dietician or nutritionist’s advice which later turns into a series of health problems.

Therefore, when a British consultant Mary Evans Young battled anorexia nervosa, body image issues, and bullying for years and saw other women suffering from the similar problems on May 6, 1992, she decided to put a stop to it. Reportedly, she organised a get together, asked her girls to wear “Ditch That Diet” stickers and unknowingly started a global movement. Supporting the cause, we have curated a list of delicacies that you must try at least once in your lifetime on the International No Diet Day. Take a look:

* Sweetbreads

International No Diet Day: Sweetbreads with sauce in a dish, pollenta and morels. (Source: Getty Images) International No Diet Day: Sweetbreads with sauce in a dish, pollenta and morels. (Source: Getty Images)

If you are thinking that it is some kind of bread which is sweet in taste, then you’re mistaken. They are glands of a calf or a lamb and after eating it, you might probably get lost in its delicious taste.

* Avocado Fries

International No Diet Day : French Fries with Melted Cheese. (Source: Getty Images) International No Diet Day : French Fries with Melted Cheese. (Source: Getty Images)

What is life without a bucket of french fries and freshly made mayonnaise? If you have been forcing yourself to stay away from it, today is the day when you must go out and break your diet because – you are worth it!

* Roasted Turkey

International No Diet Day : Try a homemade roasted turkey with all the Sides. (Source: Getty Images) International No Diet Day : Try a homemade roasted turkey with all the Sides. (Source: Getty Images)

Are you a F.R.I.E.N.D.S fan? You must be aware how important a “perfectly” cooked turkey is, especially if you are making it for Thanksgiving. This delicious meat deserves all the hype and is surely a must try.

* Chocolate Croissant

International No Diet Day : Yummy chocolate croissant. (Source: Getty Images) International No Diet Day : Yummy chocolate croissant. (Source: Getty Images)

When the crunchy croissant melts in your mouth along with the stuffed chocolate, you will forget every pledge taken to follow a sugar-free diet.

* Melted Cheese Burger

International No Diet Day: Have a bite of cheese burger. (Source: Thinkstock Image) International No Diet Day: Have a bite of cheese burger. (Source: Thinkstock Image)

A cheese burger is surely not an ideal food to lead a healthy life. It may be junk, but it is one thing that Iron Man aka Tony Stark had first in his mind when he was released from the deadly caves of Afganistan in the Iron Man movie.

* Lobster Gnocchi

International No Diet Day : Lobster steak in black plate. (Source: Getty Images) International No Diet Day : Lobster steak in black plate. (Source: Getty Images)

There is a plethora of seafood and then there is lobster. It arguably stands out in every aspect. Be it a lobster platter, a roll or simply lobster soup, the item deserves to be tasted at least once in a lifetime.

* Strawberry Balmasic Pizza

International No Diet Day : Try a pizza and enjour your cheat day. (Source: Thinkstock Image) International No Diet Day : Try a pizza and enjour your cheat day. (Source: Thinkstock Image)

If you have never eaten a pizza in your life, you probably have not lived in a very fulfilling way. Although it has an unhealthy amount of carbs and fatty acids, a pizza on ‘no diet day’ will surely make your cheat day memorable.

