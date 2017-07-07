Indian women 25 per cent more likely to order chocolate items online, says research

Most ordered chocolate items in India: Death by Chocolate, Hot Chocolate Fudge, Chocolate Milkshake, Chocolate Brownie and Chocolate Truffle Pastry. (Source: File Photo) Most ordered chocolate items in India: Death by Chocolate, Hot Chocolate Fudge, Chocolate Milkshake, Chocolate Brownie and Chocolate Truffle Pastry. (Source: File Photo)

Indian women are 25 per cent more likely to order chocolate items online, reveals a research.

World Chocolate Day falls on July 7, and on the occasion Swiggy studied India’s online consumption patterns of chocolate items, read a statement from the food ordering and delivery platform. Almost half of all dessert orders placed online (on Swiggy) are made of chocolate. In fact, 60 per cent of the top orders for dessert on the platform are chocolate based, the study found.

Women are 25 per cent more likely to order chocolate items online.

Mondays aren’t the only day Indians order chocolate items to drive away the blues. According to the analysis, India’s ‘Love for chocolate items’ is consistent no matter what day of the week it is. Most ordered chocolate items in India: Death by Chocolate, Hot Chocolate Fudge, Chocolate Milkshake, Chocolate Brownie and Chocolate Truffle Pastry. Those in the age group of 18-24 order more chocolate items online.

Mumbai people tend to order the most chocolate items online, this is followed by Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Indians tend to order most chocolate items late in the night followed by snacks. This is especially true during the weekends.

Chocolate items are most ordered late in the night, with the average ordering time being 11:46 p.m. Chocolate connects strongly to sweet consumption behaviour and occasions in India. Most happy occasions tend to be collective, and are ritually accompanied by sharing something sweet.

Not surprisingly, on Valentine’s Day alone orders for chocolate items grew disproportionately (compared to other categories) by almost 50 per cent compared to the average Tuesday. A similar trend was seen with respect to Mother’s Day and Father’s Day this year, where the orders had increased by 19 per cent and 40 per cent respectively than a regular Sunday.

The findings are derived from Swiggy’s order analysis for the last six months.

