New Delhi’s Indian Accent has been India’s #1 restaurant for 3 years in a row, and here’s why you must drop by

Savour the flavour at India’s #1! (Source: Indian Accent/Twitter) Savour the flavour at India’s #1! (Source: Indian Accent/Twitter)

Fancy for its innovative dishes made with a twist, Indian Accent restaurant is nestled in the posh 4-star Manor Hotel in the capital. The fruit of seeds sown by world famous chef Manish Mehrotra, it has been tagged as the best restaurant of the country. What’s extraordinary is that the food joint has been crowned as #1 for three years continuously — 2015, 2016 and now, 2017!

An online website — The World’s Best 50 — ranks restaurants around the world after judging the food, quality, presentation, ambience, diversity and other parameters, and Indian Accent has grabbed the 30th spot on the list. From the 1000 members that have been selected for their expertise, the top spot was collared by the Gaggan Restaurant in Bangkok, Thailand. Mehrotra walked up to the stage to accept the award for Indian Accent late night on February 21.

The Best Restaurant in India goes to Indian Accent in New Delhi! Congrats @indian_accent and #chef @manishmehrotra. #Asias50Best — The World’s 50 Best (@TheWorlds50Best) February 21, 2017

One glance at Indian Accent’s official website tells that the chef’s cooking style is ‘Indian with an international accent’. Mehrotra is famous for for opening the doors of Indian food to the global culinary map.

Here’s what the chef presented at the event:

Chef Manish Mehrotra at the Asia’s 50 Best cooking demos. ( 📷 courtesy: susanjunghkfood’s Instagram). pic.twitter.com/ARW2WQraBY — Indian Accent (@Indian_Accent) February 20, 2017

The brilliant @manishmehrotra from Indian Accent is cooking a seabass dish for #50BestTalks in #Thailand pic.twitter.com/ypajxezuzO — The World’s 50 Best (@TheWorlds50Best) February 20, 2017

Watch the event here:

Give it up for the Best Restaurant in India: Indian Accent #Asias50Best @Indian_Accent pic.twitter.com/BB71UyU4HT — The World’s 50 Best (@TheWorlds50Best) February 21, 2017

Also been honoured with the San Pellegrino Best Restaurant Award in India by Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2016 for the second consecutive year and rated as the #1 restaurant in India by TripAdvisor for 2014, 2015 and 2016, stopping by at the Indian Accent is a must.

Proud to be awarded the No.1 Restaurant in India for 2017 too -3 years in a row at #Asias50Best@theWorlds50Bestpic.twitter.com/MhkGAf0ycT — Indian Accent (@Indian_Accent) February 22, 2017

Here are some ravishing food items on their menu that you just can’t miss:

The signature ‘makhan malai,saffron milk,rose petal jaggery brittle, almonds’ by Chef Manish Mehrotra. 📷courtesy: redbullhangar7’s instagram pic.twitter.com/1aMCiTfzGr — Indian Accent (@Indian_Accent) February 17, 2017

Where: Indian Accent at The Manor, 77 Friends Colony (West) New Delhi

When: Lunch: 12:00noon – 2:30pm (Last order to be placed by 2:30pm); Dinner: First seating: starts at 7:00pm, Second seating: starts at 9:45pm (Last order 10:45pm)

Cost: Rs 4000 for two

Phone: +91 11 4323 5155

Time to give your culinary buds a refreshing twist at this eatery!

