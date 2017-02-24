New Delhi’s Indian Accent has been India’s #1 restaurant for 3 years in a row, and here’s why you must drop by

Latest News
It's time to give your culinary buds a refreshing twist at this eatery!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 24, 2017 10:01 am
indian accent, best restaurant in india, chef manish mehrotra, indian accent best restaurant, world's best 50, world's best 50 list, gaggan restaurant bangkok, indian express, indian express news Savour the flavour at India’s #1! (Source: Indian Accent/Twitter)

Fancy for its innovative dishes made with a twist, Indian Accent restaurant is nestled in the posh 4-star Manor Hotel in the capital. The fruit of seeds sown by world famous chef Manish Mehrotra, it has been tagged as the best restaurant of the country. What’s extraordinary is that the food joint has been crowned as #1 for three years continuously — 2015, 2016 and now, 2017!

An online website — The World’s Best 50 — ranks restaurants around the world after judging the food, quality, presentation, ambience, diversity and other parameters, and Indian Accent has grabbed the 30th spot on the list. From the 1000 members that have been selected for their expertise, the top spot was collared by the Gaggan Restaurant in Bangkok, Thailand. Mehrotra walked up to the stage to accept the award for Indian Accent late night on February 21.

One glance at Indian Accent’s official website tells that the chef’s cooking style is ‘Indian with an international accent’. Mehrotra is famous for for opening the doors of Indian food to the global culinary map.

Here’s what the chef presented at the event:

 

Watch the event here:

Also been honoured with the San Pellegrino Best Restaurant Award in India by Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2016 for the second consecutive year and rated as the #1 restaurant in India by TripAdvisor for 2014, 2015 and 2016, stopping by at the Indian Accent is a must.

Here are some ravishing food items on their menu that you just can’t miss:

Where: Indian Accent at The Manor, 77 Friends Colony (West) New Delhi
When: Lunch: 12:00noon – 2:30pm (Last order to be placed by 2:30pm); Dinner: First seating: starts at 7:00pm, Second seating: starts at 9:45pm (Last order 10:45pm)
Cost: Rs 4000 for two
Phone: +91 11 4323 5155

Time to give your culinary buds a refreshing twist at this eatery!

