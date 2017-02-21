In the mood for some Chinese? Try this Dan Dan Noodles recipe

Not only is it easy to make, it’s also healthy and the perfect substitute for those roadside noodles dripping with oil. Not only is it easy to make, it’s also healthy and the perfect substitute for those roadside noodles dripping with oil.

You might be a fan of rajma-chawal, idli, dosa, sambar and even Mughlai food for that matter but there’s no denying that Chinese food rules the heart of the country. Visit any city across India and you will always find a Chinese corner, with people happily tucking food into their tummy. If you are tired of eating the same dal-chawal every single day and in the mood for some Chinese then we would recommend this Dan Dan Noodles recipe by Chef Vivek Kumar, Oxford Golf Resort, Pune.

Not only is it easy to make, it’s also healthy and the perfect substitute for those roadside noodles dripping with oil and laden with chili and half-cooked cabbage. Try it out at home, you won’t be disappointed.

Preparation Time: 30 mins

Cooking Time: 10 mins

Serves 5

Ingredients

500g – Wheat noodles

250g – Cabbage (julienne)

100ml – Soya sauce

50g – Sesame paste

25ml – Sesame oil

30ml – Peanut oil

25g – Scallions

50g – Bean sprouts

30g – Salt

75ml – Chili oil

1.5ltr – Water

Method

* Take a heavy bottom pan, pour water and let it boil on medium flame.

* Throw in the noodles in boiling water and let it cook for 6-8 mins.

* Make sure, noodles are tender not soft.

* Add cabbage in the same pan until it’s just wilted.

* Remove and set aside.

* In the meantime, thin the sesame paste with sesame oil and julienne the scallions.

* In the bottom of the serving bowl, place all condiments along with bean sprouts.

* Top up the nest of noodles along with the wilted cabbage.

* Drizzle the seasoning and chili oil from top, garnish with scallions.

* Stir to mix and eat.

