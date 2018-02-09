How to steep the perfect cup of tea?

  • Associate Sponsor
A hot cup of tea gives a lot of comfort during winters, but do you know who to steep the perfect cup of tea? Avoid boiling water. It scalds the leaves and affects the flavours adversely says an expert.

By: IANS | New Delhi | Published: February 9, 2018 9:18 pm
Making tea may seem a simple and easy task but to brew the perfect cup, one needs to take care of some key details. Kausshal Dugarr, founder and CEO – Teabox elaborates how:

* The quality and freshness of tea defines a good tea experience. Buying fresh whole leaf teas is key to savouring delicate tastes and aromas.

* When you’ve acquired the best loose leaves, then the quality of water plays a very important role in bringing out the best flavours. Water should be as fresh as possible.

* Temperature plays a crucial role in steeping tea. Use water just when it starts to boil (around 85 C – 95 C). This will effectively bring out all the right flavours and curb the unwanted bitterness.

* Avoid boiling water. It scalds the leaves and affects the flavours adversely.

* A tablespoon (2.5 gms) of leaves is recommended for every cup of water (180ml).

* Choose a clean tea-maker/pot, ideally porcelain, glazed ceramic, or glass to avoid unwanted peculiarities of taste.

* Pour hot water over the tea leaves and not the other way around. A lot of people overlook this simple step. Leave the infusion covered for 2-5 minutes according to the instructions provided. Your tea is ready to drink.

* For cold brews, you’ll need 1.5 times more leaves than a regular hot brew for every cup of water. Add leaves into a flask/jar and pour cold fresh water over it. Depending on the type of tea let it steep for 4-10 hours. Steep white, Oolong, green teas for shorter durations and blacks, flavoured fruit/floral infusions for longer.

* You can also refrigerate the brew if you prefer colder drinks.

Rishav Kanoi, Tea Expert and Founder at Tea Trove also has some tips to share:

* One shall understand the four different types of tea: White, Green, Oolong and Black.

* One shall not call it brewed; tea is steeped.

* One shall steep tea as per suggested steeping time of 5 minutes for Black and White teas, 2 minutes for Green tea and 4 minutes for Oolong Tea.

* One shall use filtered or bottled water to make tea.

* One shall use a proper teaspoon for every 180 ml of water.

* One shall not use a tea bag but shall only use loose teas.

* One shall steep loose tea leaves 2-3 times by adding hot water and increasing the steeping time with each infusion.

