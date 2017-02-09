How to make Strawberry Cheesecake

Once you dig in, you won’t be able to stop yourself! Once you dig in, you won’t be able to stop yourself!

For dessert lovers, cheesecakes are an absolute favourite! After all, it’s soft cream cheese and it melts in your mouth. Who would hate that in the first place! And with Valentine’s Day just around the corner, wouldn’t it be great to put on your chef’s hat and surprise your partner with a delicious treat? Also, celebration of love would be incomplete without something sweet, no? If you are single then even better as you will have the entire cheesecake to yourself!

This recipe by Chef Jitendra Upadhyay, pastry chef, Renaissance Lucknow Hotel is worth trying.

Ingredients

For the base

200g – Digestive biscuit (crumb)

80g – Butter (melted)

For the mousse

1 – Vanilla pod

500g – Soft cheese

500g – Whipped cream

100g – Milk

400g – Strawberry puree

30g – Gelatin

90ml – Chilled Water (for soaking the Gelatin)

For garnish and plating

Strawberry spray

Fresh strawberry

Chocolate garnish

Method

* Mix the biscuit crumb and butter well and then spread it as a base in a heart shape silpat mold. Keep the mold in the refrigerator and let it chill.

* Soak gelatin in 90ml water and keep aside.

* Make the mousse mixture by mixing cheese, whipped cream, milk, strawberry puree and vanilla pod.

* Melt gelatin in a microwave oven and add in the mousse mixture.

* Pour the mixture in the silpat mold and freeze overnight.

* Unmould the cheesecake and then spray it with a strawberry spray. Let it thaw in the refrigerator.

* Garnish with fresh strawberry and chocolate.

