How to make Spicy Chicken Dimsum

For those who don’t know, dimsum is a Chinese dish, while momo is the Tibetan name for the same dish, which was traditionally eaten with yak meat filling. For those who don’t know, dimsum is a Chinese dish, while momo is the Tibetan name for the same dish, which was traditionally eaten with yak meat filling.

Dimsums or momos as they are popularly known have become quite a favourite snack across northern and eastern India. While it always had a place of honour on the menus across the North-East, the momo madness started across north India only around a decade back. Of course, today it has reached its peak. You can find multiple stalls at popular market places. For those who don’t know, dimsum is a Chinese dish, while momo is the Tibetan name for the same dish, which was traditionally eaten with yak meat filling. While the fillings today are much less exotic, there are still a lot of varieties available at eateries and it won’t be wrong to say that Chicken Dumplings is always the first choice.

In order to satiate your taste buds, we got in touch with the popular Ping’s Cafe Orient in Lodhi Colony, New Delhi, and they shared their recipe of Spicy Chicken Dimsum with flavoured chilli oil for you to gorge on. Excited to try it out? We definitely are!

Ingredients

120g – Minced chicken

10g – Black mushroom

10g – Pok Choy stem

2g – Chopped spring onion

5g – Chopped carrots

5g – Water chestnut

3g – Aromatic seasoning powder

Salt – To taste

2ml – Sesame oil

2ml – Chinese cooking wine

1ml – Refined oil

0.05g – White paper powder

150g – Refined flour (For the dough)

For garnish

5g – Red and yellow capsicum

Spring onion to sprinkle

Method

* Place the chicken in a bowl. Add all the ingredients and mix well.

* To prepare the skin for the dimsum, add water to the flour and prepare the dough. Make thin sheets of the dough and wrap with the chicken mixture.

* Steam for 8-10 mins. Add spring onion and red and yellow capsicum. Serve hot.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd