How to make Sarson Ka Saag with Makki Ki Roti

There’s nothing like Sarson Ka Saag and Makki Ki Roti to beat the winter chill. If you are a Punjabi or have Punjabi friends then you know what we are talking about. Considered as a comfort food, this dish is something which you can easily make at home. Chef Vaibhav Bhargava, Sheraton New Delhi Hotel tells us how.
Ingredients
For Sarson Ka Saag
250g – Mustard leaves
125g – Bathua leaves
125g – Spinach leaves
240g – Fenugreek leaves
200g – Onions
50g – Ginger
20g – Green chilies
20g- Garlic
5g – Red chili powder
1000ml – Water
50g – Maize flour
Salt to taste
For tempering
100g – Onion
20g – Oil
Makki Ki Roti
500g – Maize flour
150ml – Water
5g – Ajwain
20g – Ghee
Salt to taste
Method
For Sarson Ka Saag
* Clean and chop all the greens and then wash them again in running water to remove dirt. Repeat the process 3-4 times.
* In a pressure cooker, add all the ingredients except maize flour and cook it for 8-10 mins.
* Put the greens along with stock and maize flour in a blender and blend it for a min.
* Take a bowl and pour the blended greens in it. Now, take a pan, add the greens and simmer it for 20-25 mins.
* In another pan, heat oil or ghee, add the chopped onions and saute them till brown. Add the prepared saag and stir fry them. Keep stirring for a few mins.
For Makki Ki Roti
* Mix all the dry ingredients in a bowl. Add half of the water and knead well. Add more water if required.
* Using a cling film, roll the dough and make small size balls of the dough.
* Roast the makki ki roti on a tava with a few drops of ghee until it’s brown and thoroughly cooked.
* Serve hot with Sarson Ka Saag.