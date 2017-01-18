How to make Sarson Ka Saag with Makki Ki Roti

Try out some Sarson Ka Saag with Makki Ki Roti this winter. Try out some Sarson Ka Saag with Makki Ki Roti this winter.

There’s nothing like Sarson Ka Saag and Makki Ki Roti to beat the winter chill. If you are a Punjabi or have Punjabi friends then you know what we are talking about. Considered as a comfort food, this dish is something which you can easily make at home. Chef Vaibhav Bhargava, Sheraton New Delhi Hotel tells us how.

Ingredients

For Sarson Ka Saag

250g – Mustard leaves

125g – Bathua leaves

125g – Spinach leaves

240g – Fenugreek leaves

200g – Onions

50g – Ginger

20g – Green chilies

20g- Garlic

5g – Red chili powder

1000ml – Water

50g – Maize flour

Salt to taste

For tempering

100g – Onion

20g – Oil

Makki Ki Roti

500g – Maize flour

150ml – Water

5g – Ajwain

20g – Ghee

Salt to taste

Method

For Sarson Ka Saag

* Clean and chop all the greens and then wash them again in running water to remove dirt. Repeat the process 3-4 times.

* In a pressure cooker, add all the ingredients except maize flour and cook it for 8-10 mins.

* Put the greens along with stock and maize flour in a blender and blend it for a min.

* Take a bowl and pour the blended greens in it. Now, take a pan, add the greens and simmer it for 20-25 mins.

* In another pan, heat oil or ghee, add the chopped onions and saute them till brown. Add the prepared saag and stir fry them. Keep stirring for a few mins.

For Makki Ki Roti

* Mix all the dry ingredients in a bowl. Add half of the water and knead well. Add more water if required.

* Using a cling film, roll the dough and make small size balls of the dough.

* Roast the makki ki roti on a tava with a few drops of ghee until it’s brown and thoroughly cooked.

* Serve hot with Sarson Ka Saag.

