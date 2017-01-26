How to make Plum Pudding with Sabayon Sauce

Tuck into some Plum Pudding at home with this amazing recipe. Tuck into some Plum Pudding at home with this amazing recipe.

Have you been looking around for a dessert recipe which is equal amount of fruity, spicy and creamy – all rolled into one? Then look no further. We found the perfect recipe to satiate your sweet tooth with a heady concoction of red wine, rum and beer too! Enjoy this Plum Pudding with Sabayon Sauce recipe shared by Barbeque Nation.

Ingredients

100g – Sugar

150g – Butter (room temperature)

100g – Mixed fruit jam

200ml – Milk

100ml – Orange juice

4 – Eggs

125g – Honey

½ tsp – Salt

3 tsp – Baking Powder

1 ½ tsp – Baking soda

550g – Maida

1kg – Soaked fruits

100g – Bread crumbs

½ tsp – Cinnamon powder

½ tsp – Cardamom powder

For soaking the fruits

100g – Dates (chopped)

100g – Golden raisins

50g – Cashew nuts (broken)

50g – Almonds (chopped)

50g – Candied orange

100g – Tuti Fruti

150g – Soaked plums

50g – Glazed cherry

1 tsp – Cinnamon powder

½ tsp – Clove powder

½ tsp – Nutmeg powder

150ml – Red rum

150ml – Red wine

150ml – Beer

100g – Sugar

For the Sabayon Sauce

5 – Egg yolks

200g – Caster sugar

100ml – Sweet white wine

100ml – Cooking cream

2 drops – Vanilla extract

Method

* In a heavy-bottomed saucepan, add beer, sugar and raisins and cook on low flame till the sugar melts. Add the candied orange and dates and stir well. Cook for about 2 mins and remove from heat. Stir in the remaining fruits, spice powders and liquor and stir well. Now, allow the mixture to cool down and cover it in an air tight container. Set it aside overnight.

* Sieve together flour, baking powder, salt, baking soda and spice powders. Repeat it for another two times and set it aside.

* In a large mixing bowl place butter, sugar and beat well till the sugar melts. Add eggs one by one and beat till it’s well-dissolved.

* Add the mixed fruit jam, orange juice, honey and milk to the butter mixture and beat well with a balloon whisk. Add the flour mixture to it and fold well.

* Fold in the soaked fruits, mix well and set aside. Meanwhile, grease the pudding moulds and line it with six butter papers (3 inch in diametre).

* Place the prepared moulds in a baking tray and pour enough water to cover ¼ of it. Bake at 180 degree celsius for 45 mins. With a wooden skewer, check the centre of the pudding. If the skewer comes out clean then the pudding is done, if not then bake for another 10 mins. Once the pudding is cooked, remove from heat and allow it to cool for at least 4 hours.

* Now, for the Sabayon Sauce, in a medium stainless steel bowl place egg yolks, caster sugar, sweet wine, cooking cream and vanilla extract. Then place the bowl on a double boiler and cook the mixture while stirring vigorously with a balloon whisk till the sugar melts.

* Pour the prepared sauce on the pudding before serving.

