How to make Chocolate Truffle Tart

Indulge in some Chocolate Tart this weekend. Indulge in some Chocolate Tart this weekend.

Chocolate Truffle Tart is a classic. Loved by all, it’s a sure shot way to make yourself happy and of course, make your loved ones happy. If you still haven’t tried making one till date, then we say it’s about time. This easy recipe by Chef Ashish Rai, Head – Culinary, Barbeque Nation is a great way to start your culinary journey.

Ingredients

For crust

½ cup – Confectionery sugar

1½ cup – All-purpose flour

1 cup – Butter

5-6g – Baking powder

For filling

½ kg – Dark chocolate compond

100g – Butter

1 – Egg

½ cup – Heavy cream

¼ cup – Suagr

A few drops of chocolate essence

Cocoa powder for garnish

Icing sugar for garnish ( optional)

Method

For crust

* In a food processor, combine the confectioners’ sugar, flour, and butter, and process until the mixture turns into a ball. With your fingers, press the dough into a 12-inch tart pan with a removable bottom, taking care to push the crust into the indentations on the sides.

* Pat until the crust is even. Bake for 10-12 mins, until very lightly browned. Set aside to cool.

For Filling

* Melt chocolate and butter in a heavy saucepan over low heat, stirring until smooth. Remove from heat and cool for 5 mins.

* Whisk together eggs, cream, sugar, salt, and vanilla in a bowl. Whisk chocolate mixture into the egg mixture until it’s well mixed.

* Pour filling into the cooled crust and rap the pan once on counter to eliminate any air bubbles.

* Bake for 20-25 mins until the filling is set keeping a gap of 1 inch from the edge. Check that the tart is slightly puffed but the centre trembles slightly when pan is gently shaken. Centre will continue to set as it cools.

* Demould it and cool tart completely. Sprinkle cocoa powder over it.

* Take a heart shape cutter and sprinkle icing sugar in the center of the tart.

