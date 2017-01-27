How to make Chinese Five Spice Rajgira Coconut Cookies

Make your cookie time healthy with these Chinese Five Spice Rajgira Coconut Cookies. Make your cookie time healthy with these Chinese Five Spice Rajgira Coconut Cookies.

Chinese five spice is a blend of 5 spices – cinnamon, fennel, cloves, star anise, and Szechuan peppercorns. It is common in many Asian dishes, and you can easily find pre-made blends in the dried spice section of most grocery stores. This spice blend is typically used in savoury dishes, but when combined with freshly grated coconut and healthy grains like rajgira and whole wheat, it turns out to be amazing!

We got in touch with Donna George, blogger at theculinarytrail.com and freelance recipe developer and she shared the recipe of these gobsmacking golden cookies.

Makes: 13 large cookies

Ingredients

3/4 cup – Rajgira/ Amaranth flour

3/4 cup – Whole wheat flour

1- 1.5 teaspoons – Chinese Five Spice Powder

1 cup – Grated coconut (plus 10 tbsp for coating cookies)

100g – Butter, softened

1/2 cup – Raw cane sugar or powdered white sugar

1 tsp – Vanilla extract

1 – Egg yolk, separated

Method

* In a large bowl, sift the flours along with the Chinese five spice powder; add grated coconut to it and keep it aside.

* In a separate mixing bowl, add the softened butter and sugar, and cream well with a wooden spoon or rubber spatula. Add vanilla extract and mix well.

* Gently beat the egg yolk and add it to the butter and sugar mixture. Combine well.

* Lightly beat the egg white with a fork and keep aside.

* Now add the sifted flours and coconut mix to the butter and sugar mixture and combine well into a soft dough. If you find your dough too dry, add in more butter and continue to form a soft dough.

* Cling wrap your cookie dough and place it in the refrigerator. Chill for 30 – 40 mins approximately.

* Preheat your oven at 180 degree celsius.

* While the dough is chilling in the refrigerator, get your work station ready. Place the grated coconut on a flat plate. Line and grease a baking sheet. And keep your beaten egg whites ready.

* Take out your prepared cookie dough and remove the cling wrap. Form the dough into desired shapes. Dip the prepared cookies in egg whites and coat in grated coconut. Gently pat each cookie (on either side) before placing it on the baking sheet. This ensures that the cookie is coated well with the coconut. Repeat the process for all cookies.

* Bake the Chinese Five Spice Rajgira Coconut Cookies at 180 degree celsius till the cookies turn a nice golden brown. This takes approximately 25 – 30 minutes depending on the size of your cookies. Once done, take out the cookies and allow it to rest on the baking sheet for about 2 – 3 mins. Shift to a wire rack to cool completely. The cookies may appear to be soft immediately after baking, but do not fret, they harden as they cool down. Store in an air-tight container.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd