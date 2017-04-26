How to make Braised Leg of Lamb at home

How about some braised lamb of leg to tantalize your taste buds? How about some braised lamb of leg to tantalize your taste buds?

Most us aren’t too comfortable experimenting with lamb in the kitchen but what if we tell you that it isn’t as tough as you think it is. All you need is the right recipe and of course a little patience until you get the chance to savour the final dish. With the help of Chef Akhilesh Jha, Fresc Co, New Delhi you can now start the experiment at home with this Braised leg of lamb with garlic root vegetables and red wine sauce recipe.

Ingredients

1 – Large celeriac

2 – Medium-sized potatoes, diced

2 – Parsnips, diced

4 – Cloves garlic, peeled

2 – Bay leaves

12 cups – Water

2tbsp – Salt

8tbsp – Unsalted butter

Nutmeg to taste

4 ½ – Pound leg of lamb

3tbsp – Olive oil

1 tbsp – Salt

1 3/4 tsp – Freshly ground black pepper

2 cups – Chicken stock

1 cup – White wine

3 – Onions, sliced thinly

3 – Carrots, sliced into ½-inch rounds

1 – Parsnip, sliced into ½-inch rounds

4 – Anchovy fillets

Rosemary, sage or thyme

1 – Bay leaf

1/2 cup – Olives

2 – Cloves garlic

Method

For the root vegetable puree:

* In a large saucepan, combine the celeriac, potatoes, parsnips, garlic, and bay leaves.

* Pour in the water and 2 tbsp of salt. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, then reduce heat to a simmer. Cook until tender for 20-25 mins.

* Drain, discard the bay leaves, and transfer the root vegetables and garlic to a food processor. Add the butter, a little salt to taste, and nutmeg. Process until it’s smooth. Taste and add more salt, if necessary. Keep warm or reheat before serving.

For the lamb:

* Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.

* Rub the lamb with 1 tbsp of olive oil and season it with 1 tbsp of salt and 1 ½ tsp of the black pepper. In a medium-sized saucepan, bring the stock and wine to a boil over medium-high heat. Allow it to bubble gently and reduce while you sauté the vegetables, about 10 minutes or so.

* In a large dutch oven over medium-high heat, warm the remaining olive oil. Add the onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft for 7-10 mins. Stir in the carrots, parsnip, anchovies, ¼ tsp of salt, remaining pepper, rosemary, sage, and bay leaf. Turn off the heat and pour in just enough of the stock-wine mixture to cover the vegetables. Place the lamb, fatty-side up, on top of the vegetables.

* Transfer the pot to the oven and cook uncovered for 25 mins. Then add the remaining stock-wine mixture, cover the pot, and reduce the heat to 325 degrees. Cook for 1 ½ hours, at a bare simmer, reducing the heat if necessary, then turn the lamb over. Cook 1 ½ hours longer and turn the lamb over again.

* Uncover the pot and stir in the olives. Cook for another hour, turning the lamb after 30 mins. At this point, the lamb should be soft enough to cut with a serving spoon.

* Just before serving, mash the garlic and the remaining salt to form a paste. Stir it into the lamb’s pan juices. To serve, make a bed of root vegetable purée on each plate. Cut the lamb with a serving spoon and lay some of it over the purée, along with some vegetables and pan juices.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd