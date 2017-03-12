Holi Thandai Recipe: Here’s how to make Bombay to Benares thandai

Freshen up this Holi! (Source: Thinkstock Images) Freshen up this Holi! (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Bringing a bounty of colours with it, Holi is one of the most exuberant festivals of India. Along with playing with colours, people also gorge on sweets and snacks. As people get into the celebratory mode, it is also time to freshen up with the exquisite festive drink, thandai.

Mixed with dry fruits, rose petals and saffron leaves, thandai makes the festive fervour double the fun. Mostly, saffron strands give thandai or sardai a unique colour, and sometimes, a wee bit of bhang (flower top of Indian hemp) is blended in it for a somewhat tipsy feeling.

From north India to south India, thandai is one of the most loved drinks during the festival. You’ll find a variety of thandai if you’re in Rajasthan, Mumbai, Delhi or Bengaluru. But, the thandai in Varanasi is said to be the best!

Not everyone can be in Varanasi during Holi, and most of us buy bottles of thandai available in the market to revive ourselves. However, there’s nothing better than making healthy thandai at home, isn’t it? We are sharing an exclusive recipe from the chefs at Holi Brunch At Lotus Café in JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu. Try the recipe to make fresh thandai at home this Holi!

Ingredients

4 1/2 cups full — Fat milk (boiled and cooled)

1/4 cup — Sugar (powdered)

A pinch — Freshly ground black pepper (kali mirch)

A few — Saffron (kesar) strands

1/4 cup — Almonds (badam)

2 tbsp — Poppy seeds (khus-khus)

2 tbsp — Fennel seeds (saunf)

1/2 tsp — cardamom powder (elaichi)

20 whole white — Peppercorns (kali mirch)

Method

* Combine the prepared powder and milk in a deep bowl.

* Mix well using a whisk and refrigerate for two hours.

* Strain the mixture through a strainer

* Add the sugar, pepper powder and saffron and mix well.

* Pour equal quantities of the thandai into 4 individual glasses.

* Serve chilled!

You can also garnish it with cinnamon and rose petals. Some like their thandai thicker, while some enjoy it thinner. Add a little water to thin down the milk of the thandai!

