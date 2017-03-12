Holi Recipes: Here’s how to make thandai rasmalai in simple steps

Add zing to the rasmalai this Holi! (Source: Thinkstock Images) Add zing to the rasmalai this Holi! (Source: Thinkstock Images)

A festival is incomplete without special desserts and delicacies. And, Holi makes it merrier as gorging on rich and savoury dishes is an add on to the carnival of colours. On the morning that is celebrated as Rangwali Holi, friends and family play and chase each other with dry powder, coloured water, water guns and water-filled balloons.

The fun, frolic and fight of colours takes on to streets, parks and temples. With drums and other musical instruments, song and dance turns up the mood during the festivity. Along with it, a few customary drinks and snacks are also relished throughout the day.

To make your celebrations extra sweet, here is a unique recipe that would brighten up your spirits. Rasmalai is a sweet dish popular in many homes. The soft paneer balls immersed in sweet flavoured milk melt in the mouth and the delicious dessert is perfect for any celebration. Add a little zing to it, and learn how to make thandai rasmalai in simple steps. Here’s an easy recipe from chef Vaibhav Bhargava for the occasion:

Ingredients:

1 litre — Milk

50 ml — Vinegar

100 gm — Ice

1 kg — Sugar syrup

50 gm — Refined flour

70 ml — Water

20 gm — Pistachio

10 gm — Gold leaf

1/2 gm — Saffron

5 gm — Elaichi powder

100 gm — Sugar

500 gm — Milk

10 drops — Thandai

20 gm — Almonds

20 gm — Pine nuts

Method:

* In a pan add milk and bring it to boil. Once boiled add vinegar and once milk get separated add ice into it. Strain the mixture through a muslin cloth and keep the chena (paneer) with some heavy weight so that all the water is released from the mixture. No residues should be left of vinegar water into the mixture.

* Make the sugar syrup from 1kg sugar and 300gm water and boil it for a thick consistency.

* Once the water is released from the chena (paneer) make small balls with adding flour into it and add into the sugar syrup. Cook for 10 mins.

* Boil 500 gm milk separately, add saffron, elachi powder and sugar 50 gm and add rasmalai into it .cook for 10 mins.

* Once the rabri is set with rasmalai into it.

* Put in the fridge and garnish it with almonds, pine nuts, pistachio and gold leaf.

* Add a few drops of thandai in it.

* Serve chilled.

