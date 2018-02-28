Holi 2018: Try out your favourite desserts with a delectable twist

Holi is just around the corner and while the excitement to celebrate this joyous festival by playing with colours is at a high, one simply cannot ignore the sumptuous food palate that it brings. The popular Holi desserts like shrikhand, thandai, gujiya and anjeer kahaja are relished during this festive season. While we love their sweet flavours, it is nice to give a fusion twist to these traditional desserts.
Here are a few recipes by Chef Ajay Anand, director of culinary, Pullman and Novotel, New Delhi Aerocity. Try them out and let us know how they worked out for you.
Thandai popsicles
Ingredients
200ml – Milk (full cream)
10ml – Rose water
60g – Sugar
150ml – Heavy cream
40g – Cashewnut
20g – Melon seeds
1 pinch – Saffron strands
1g – Cinnamon powder
1g – Nutmeg powder
10g – Rose petal spread (gulkand)
1g – Saunf powder
1g – Cardamom powder
20g – Poppy seeds
30g – Almonds
30g – Pistachios
3g – Black pepper
Method
* Boil half of the milk in a bowl and soak saffron strands in it.
* Allow it to sit for 15 – 20 minutes as soaking saffron strands in hot milk releases its colour and flavour.
* Add all the nuts and spices to a grinder and grind them into a powder.
* Boil the rest of the milk and cream in a heavy bottomed pan.
* When it comes to a full boil, stir in the nuts and spices one by one and whisk so that no lumps remain.
* Add sugar and keep stirring the liquid. Give it a good boil and take it off the flame. Allow it to cool completely. Then stir in the saffron flavoured milk, gulkand and rose water.
* Allow it to sit for a while (an hour or more) so that it can soak in all the flavours.
* Later, sieve it through a strainer and pour the mixture into popsicle mould and dust with pistachio powder.
Blueberry Shrikhand
Ingredients
120g – Yogurt
10g – Blueberries (fresh)
30 Nos – Fresh cream
30g – Bondi crumble
30g – Peanut chikki
5g – Mint spring
20g – Rasmalai
20g – Blueberry compote
Method
* Put the yogurt and fresh cream in a bowl and mix well.
* Add blueberry compote and mix it with the yogurt and cream mixture.
* Put the blueberry yogurt mix in round moulding cups.
* Freeze the yogurt mix in the deep freezer for a day.
* Take it out and serve it with fresh blueberry, bondi crumble and a small piece of rasmalai.
Anjeer Dates Khaja
Ingredients
100g – Green apple
15g – Dates
15 Nos – Fig
10g – Caster sugar
5g – Refined flour
5g – Coconut powder
5g – Almond powder
200ml – Milk
20g – Fresh cream
2g – Panna base
5g – Sesame chikki
0.5g – Edible greens
Method
* Take diced green apples, dates and figs in a saucepan. Add caster sugar and cook it for two minutes to get the texture of a compote.
* Take half of spring roll set and put the compote over it and roll it out.
* Fry the roll until it is a golden brown colour.
* Put milk, fresh cream, panna base in an ice-cream maker and make rabri ice-cream.
* Plate it with rabri ice cream.
