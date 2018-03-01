Happy Holi 2018: Don’t want to cook? These places in Delhi and Mumbai have great Holi fare

Here are some of the best places to visit this Holi festival and indulge in delicious cuisine. Here are some of the best places to visit this Holi festival and indulge in delicious cuisine.

Holi is one such day when colouring your hand in pink, green and red colours feels apt and perfect. For those who are die-hard fans of this festival of colours, by afternoon they’d have problems recognising themselves in the mirror. Colours aside, food forms an important part of the festivities as well, what with people indulging in mouth-watering delicacies such as gujiyas and malpuas on this day.

And this is how we have been celebrating Holi over the years, or rather this is the way Bollywood has taught us to celebrate Holi.

As India is all set to celebrate one of the biggest festivals of the year, Holi, on March 2 when there’s no missing out on yummy gujiyas and refreshing thandais, all the fun and frolic can get pretty tiring, and one can understand if cooking a sumptuous meal for friends and family can prove to be an arduous task. Which is why we’ve compiled some special Holi menus offered by restaurants in Delhi and Mumbai, where you can let your hair down and enjoy a feast.

Mumbai

It’s ‘rang barse’ time folks, so get ready to be soaked in the happy colours of spring, great music and with a ‘Holi High’ menu at the Monkey Bar.

Where: Summerville, Junction of 14th and 33rd, Linking Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

When: February 28 to March 4.

Phone: 022-26005215

Cost: Rs 350 plus taxes

Delhi Highway restaurant will be serving a special Holi maharaja thali, which will include authentic north Indian delicacies and great ambiance to go along with the food.

Where: B3, Ground Floor, B Wing, Times Square, Andheri East, Mumbai

When: March 1 – 7

Phone: 022 2851 0000

Cost: Rs 650 plus taxes

New Delhi

Relish traditional Holi drinks with a contemporary twist at the Food Exchange restaurant, which is organising a colourful Holi lunch on Friday. So it’s time to enjoy their delicious thandai and gujiyas to add to the experience of the festival.

Where: Pullman and Novotel New Delhi Aerocity, Asset No. 02, Aerocity Hospitality District, IGI Airport, New Delhi

When: March 2

Phone: 011 4608 0808>

Cost: Rs 2,150 plus taxes

Bamboo Boat is hosting a colourful menu that will set your mood for the celebrations of Holi festival.

Where: Behind Supermart 2, DLF Phase 4, Gurgaon

When: February 23 – March 3

Phone: 9560163426, 9717865980

Cost: Rs 275 plus taxes

The #nofilter cafe is hosting a variety of dishes that customers can opt for this Holi festival. So if you want to give a delicious treat to your taste buds then the cafe can serve you well.

Where: SDA Market, Hauz Khas

Phone: 098719 53328

Cost: Rs 799 plus taxes

