5 smart steps to get health, taste on the same plate

We often hear our parents and grandparents reminisce about how healthy and tasty food used to be in the past and how the nutritional values are being compromised today for taste. However one can follow a few basic steps like watching the intake of snacks and enjoying lunch mindfully can add both taste and health on the same plate

Nowadays, people are spoilt for choice, especially when they have many exciting cuisines such as Japanese, American, Chinese, Italian and Thai to choose from. Nutritionist and fitness expert Madhuri Ruia, gives advice on how one may enjoy tasty food daily, without really comprising on its nutritive value.

* Pep up your breakfast: Your first meal of the day is an important one as it may help replenish your blood sugar level, which powers your muscles and brain. Try a bowl of oats, drizzled with pure maple syrup, fresh fruits of your choice and some almonds. This will not only be substantial but also provide you with nutrients such as in vitamin E, protein and dietary fiber from almonds, manganese, riboflavin and antioxidants from pure maple syrup and sodium, potassium from the oats and fruits.

* Lunch mindfully: Instead of opting for unwholesome or fried food which lures taste buds, one may opt for sautéed veggies, maple syrup glazed grilled chicken or fish, accompanied by salad. You can also prepare a king size burger with multigrain buns instead of white bread or stir fried chicken and veggies with brown rice.

* Watch that snack: Snacking, if done the right way, can play a crucial role in managing hunger and also boosting nutrition. Whether you are following a fitness regime to shed those extra kilos or just to maintain a healthy weight and lifestyle, keeping healthy and tasty snacks such as almonds, fruits, wheat crackers etc. handy in your carry bag can help you satiate anytime and anywhere.

* For your dinner: The last meal of the day is quite important as you would not eat again for at least next seven to eight hours. To give a tasty twist to your regular dinner, incorporate some unique ingredients in your regular dishes to make it healthy and tasty. For example rosemary leaf, an aromatic herb in the mint family, mustard sauce etc. Avoid fatty foods late at night as it is harder to digest and break these down and may lead to poor sleep.

* One for the sweet-tooth: If you are fond of pampering your sweet tooth, do it in a healthy way without compromising on taste. Replace your regular sugar with healthier alternatives such as pure maple syrup. When used in moderation, maple syrup can be a direct healthier substitute for liquid sweeteners, such as honey, treacle and corn syrup, without any adjustments.