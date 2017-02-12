Hawai Adda: Ludhiana gets a restaurant that’s inside an Air India aircraft

Hawai Adda is parked at the Verka Milk Bar premises on Ferozepur Road. (Source: Hawaiaddaldh/Facebook) Hawai Adda is parked at the Verka Milk Bar premises on Ferozepur Road. (Source: Hawaiaddaldh/Facebook)

Have you ever imagined going for lunches or brunches inside an actual aircraft? Well, now you can live the dream, thanks to a Ludhiana-based entrepreneur. Boasting of their ‘first’ aeroplane restaurant, Ludhiana has opened a unique restaurant called Hawai Adda in the heart of Punjab.

After the businessman turned the vacant aircraft that once flew for Air India into a fancy diner, Hawai Adda officially opened its doors a month ago in the city. Parked at the Verka Milk Bar premises on Ferozepur Road, the pure vegetarian food joint not only serves main course meals but counts as a café, bakery and a kitty party hall too.

Quite a rage with the Punjabi folks, the place is already a hit within a month of its launch.

However, Hindustan Times reported that the project ran into trouble with the authorities as the municipal corporation was not sure if they could allow putting together of the plane here as a new building. “The fire safety wing too gave its no-objection certificate after much controversy and delay before the place opened for business around two months ago,” the report said.

Originally a 180-seater Airbus A320, the place has been turned a tad bit airier by reducing its seating capacity to 65. The aircraft was transported from Delhi in four trucks.

