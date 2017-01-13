Harry Potter fans, feast on Goblet of Fire, Elixir of Life in this magical café

Platform 1094—a new Harry Potter-themed café stretches out its wonder walls to the passersby. Platform 1094—a new Harry Potter-themed café stretches out its wonder walls to the passersby.

Are you a living in a muggle’s body with a wizard’s mind? Do you dream that Hagrid will turn up at your doorstep someday to sway you away into the bewitched land of Hogwarts? Well, it’s time to make the wish come true. Can’t believe it? Secluded in the narrow lanes of Boon Keng in Singapore, Platform 1094—a new Harry Potter-themed café stretches out its wonder walls to the passersby. Yes, the Lion City has opened doors to a café that spells magic as soon as you step in.

Wooden decor and dim lights lend a mysterious edge to its interiors. Huddled in rows and columns, wooden tables and chairs lie with spindles designed in Harry’s patronus pattern. What’s more, there are witch hats and magic wands for a pure magical experience straight out of the fantasy-fiction series.

Not just the ambience but the food, drinks and desserts remind you of the fancy adventurous tales of Harry, Ron and Hermoine. One of the topnotch beverages on the list, Goblet of Fire is the café’s signature drink! Blended with blue Curacao liqueur, Bacardi, and cinnamon, it is guaranteed to catch you off-guard. As you sprinkle cinnamon on the drink, it miraculously lights up and real blue flames arise from it.

But, the Goblet of Fire is not all that delights the visitors. Rare gourmets such as Liquid Luck Pineapple, truffle Wizard’s Cup, non-alcoholic Elixir of Life and the Bloodberry dessert are equally interesting.

The new eatery has become a rage with the locals and its menu has been modeled around the Daily Prophet—the newspaper that features in the Harry Potter series. Crab Claw, Red Tortilla Wrap, Grilled Chicken Tortilla, Plaited Brioche with Smoked Salmon, Pesto Mayo Pork Ribs, Suhnitzel Sous-vide Duck Breast… the list of lip-smacking delicacies are endless!

Where: 1094 Serangoon Road, 328192

Cuisine: Western

Timings: Tue – Fri: 11:00 – 22:00, Sat & Sun: 10:00 – 22:00, Closed: Mon

Phone: +65 62046003

Not enough, do you Pottermore fans want more? Here’s another piece of good news. The café is not the only Harry Potter-themed joint, there is one in Pakistan and another in Toronto too!

So, what are you waiting for? Get, set, apparate!

