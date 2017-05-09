Celebrate togetherness with music on the platter

It’s time to binge, bond and celebrate with friends and family. (Source: File Photo) It’s time to binge, bond and celebrate with friends and family. (Source: File Photo)

Be it basking in the ongoing cricket fever or catching a live performance by your favourite band or treating your funny bone to a laugh riot by a stand up comedy act, your taste buds are sure to be bowled over at an ongoing family food festival across the country.

Hard Rock Cafe’s “Platter Mania”, which is on till May 31, gives a chance for office team outings, reunions or long pending catch ups with old friends and besties. One can gather friends and families to binge, bond and celebrate with a menu exclusively curated for large groups at a live music destination here.

ALSO READ | This south Indian-themed pub is breaking stereotypes with coastal platter

It offers a lip-smacking array of foods like spicy corn and cheddar cheese samosettes, falafel bites, hawaiian veg skewers, smokey chipotle skewers.

Meat lovers can gorge on scrumptious non-vegetarian platters like tijuana chicken skewers, Amritsari fish bites, bhuna chicken spring rolls, chicken shish kababs, chicken tacos and texas chicken sliders.

The food and music platter should definitely be paired up with your favourite cocktails.

The beverage menu includes artisanal Jack Daniel cocktails like Rock JD — a unique concoction of amaretto syrup, pomegranate syrup, cranberry syrup, lime wedges and black straw.

It also features Jack Daniel’s lynchburg lemonad which is a mix of monin triple sec, sweet and sour mix, and limca Jack, and Jack Daniel’s duty free, and old fashioned.

“We have diversified our slate of offerings with this festival. Music, drinks and food with your own set of people is indeed a legendary combination,” said Jay Singh, Executive Director of JSM Corporation (parent company of Hard Rock India).

“We are extremely friendly and fun as a brand and we intend to spread this among our patrons as well,” Singh said.

“Let’s have the time of our lives with the people that matter the most to us at Hard Rock Cafe this month,” he added.

He said that one can relish great dish with the price of the platter going down with every increase in the order.

“The bigger the gang, more the people, larger the appetite, the lesser you pay,” he explained.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now