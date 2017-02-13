Happy Valentine’s Day 2017: Special menus celebrating love in New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata

Head over to one of these restaurants to celebrate the Valentine’s Day with your special one. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Head over to one of these restaurants to celebrate the Valentine’s Day with your special one. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Valentine’s Day celebrates love, romance and togetherness. As much as the day is about whispering sweet nothings to each other, V-Day celebrations are incomplete without a date with your special one. From digging into both of your favourite cuisines to sipping a good glass of wine — the day is all about making each other feel special and loved. Here is a list of restaurants offering special Valentine’s Day lunches and dinners so you don’t waste time freeing where to take him/her to.

Happy Valentine’s Day, you all!

NEW DELHI

Let sinful decadence take over your senses as you dig into a sumptuous meal at the Radisson Blu followed with desserts of the likes of Heart Shape Strawberry Mousse Pastry, Fresh Strawberry in Filo Cups, Raspberry Truffle Tart, Chocolate And Strawberry Cheese Cake, Gulab Ki Kheer and Strawberry Rasmalai to name a few.

Where: Level 2, Radisson Blu Paschim Vihar

When: February 14; 12:30 – 3:30 pm and 7 – 11 pm

Cost: Buffet lunch at Rs 1,599, plus taxes, buffet dinner at Rs 2,099, plus taxes

Phone: 011-46399999

Sevilla, The Claridges offers a Valentine’s Day special Degustation Menu, with unlimited premium beverages and just the romantic ambiance for you and your loved one to get high on.

Where: The Claridges, 12 APJ Abdul Kalam Road

When: February 14; 7 pm – 11:45 pm

Cost: Open dining tables priced at Rs 24,995, plus taxes for a couple

Phone: 011-3955 5000

Courtyard by Marriott is the place you should head to if you and your partner loves digging into bold flavours of the grill, both regional and international. Chef-crafted special house salad, delicious starters, grills and a delectable dessert sampler are also part of the menu.

Where: Courtyard By Marriott — Downtown Kitchen and Bar for lunch and The Courtyard Grill for dinner

When: February 14; 12:30 – 3:30 pm and 6:30 – 11:30 pm

Cost: Lunch at Rs 1,545, plus taxes and dinner at Rs 2,145 plus taxes

Phone: 012-44888444

MUMBAI

Gustoso will cook up a storm for people in love, on Valentine’s Day. A wholesome Cocktail di Gamberi (pan-roasted prawns with iceberg lettuce and anchovies served in a cocktail glass) or Scamorzafunghi E Tartufo for the mushroom and cheese lovers along with truffle are on the menu. Fresh fruit cocktails like Rossini, Spumante Con Melogranoor Spumante Con Mora are also available for you to sip on. The love feast doesn’t end there. Dig into desserts like Pizza Nutella Con Fragola, Fragola Sorbeto and Fragola Cheesecake, while you mull over the good and the bad times you have been through, together.

Where: Gustoso, Kemps Corner: Plot 109, Kwality House, August KrantiMarg, Kemps Corner, Mumbai and Gustoso, Khar West Jharna Apartments, Dr BR Ambedkar Road, Khar West, Khar, Mumbai

When: February 14

Cost: Rs 2,000 for two (approximately)

Phone: 022-23822584, 022-26485697

Head over with your foodie love to Indigo Deli to dig into a specially curated menu that includes delicious dishes like Assam Laksa with Egg Noodles and Seared Prawns, Mille Feuille of Corn and Garlic Mousse, Raspberry Coulis, Parmesan Fondue and Red Wine Braised Kid Goat and Winter Vegetable Casserole. Well, book your seats now!

Where: Indigo Deli outlets across Mumbai

When: February 14, all day

PUNE

JW Marriott promises to offer a wholesome experience for couples this Valentine’s Day. From traditional Italian dishes to a multi-cuisine burst of flavours and a bevvy of cocktails to choose from and sip on, there’s so much on offer!

Where: JW Marriott Hotel Pune, Senapati Bapat Road

When: February 14, 7 pm onwards

Cost: Rs 3,000 for Spice Kitchen buffet, Rs 7,000 plus taxes for Alto Vino Menu paired with wines, Rs 10,000 plus taxes for poolside dinner

Phone: 020-66833333

BENGALURU

Make your Valentine’s Day celebrations grand at the Goldfinch Hotel while you savour a lavish spread of delicacies, not just a feast for taste buds for the eyes as well. take the love of life to the date of a lifetime as you dig into delicious Indian delicacies, desserts and exotic beverages.

Where: The Kabab Studio, Goldfinch Hotel, 32/3, Crescent Road, Off Race Course Road, High Grounds

When: February 14, 7 pm onwards

Cost: Rs 999 plus taxes, per person

Phone: 08041291300

If you and your partner are trusted foodies who love regional flavours then Grand Mercure is where you should celebrate your special day. From signature dishes like Sarson Wali do Phool, Shammi Kebab, Murgh Lababdar to live grills and chaat counter, the place also offers scrumptious Sweet Berries with Crème Fraiche or Red Velvet Popsicles in dessert.

Where: Grand Mercure, 12th Main Road, 3rd Block, Koramangala

When: February 14, 7 – 11 pm

Cost: Rs 3,499 plus taxes to Rs 4,999 plus taxes, per couple

Phone: 08045121212

CHENNAI

If you are in Chennai, head over to the Leela Palace to treat your valentine to goodies at The Cake Shop such as Lychee Rose Raspberry, Vanilla Fresh Strawberry and Sable Breton Pastries along with heart shaped macarons, along with other just as Valentine’s special delicious cakes and chocolates.

Where: The Leela Palace Chennai, Adyar Sea face, 175 Sathya Dev Avenue Extension, MRC Nagar

When: Dinner on February 14

Cost: Rs 7,000 – 10,000 plus taxes, per couple

Phone: 044-33661234

KOLKATA

JW Marriott offers a specially curated Asian menu, a night of live music & entertainment, a bottle of sparkling wine and exquisite ambiance this Valentine’s Day.

Where: Vintage Asia, JW Marriott, 4A, JBS Haldane Avenue

When: February 14, 7 -11:45 pm

Cost: Rs 4,000 per couple

Phone: 033-66330000

Monkey Bar has a fix for all — broken-hearted, happily unattached, recently hitched and ditched or happily in love. With a host of cocktails to choose from and delicious food to dig into, the place offers all the reasons to celebrate!

Where: Monkey Bar, 901 A, Fort Knox, 6, Camac Street

When: February 14, 8 pm onwards

Cost: Rs 1,200 plus taxes without alcohol, Rs 1,800, with alcohol, plus taxes

Phone: 033-40606446

