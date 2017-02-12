Happy Valentine’s Day 2017: 7 lunch and dinner recipes to make your V-Day special

Try these amazing unique recipes to make your Valentine’s Day 2017 tasty. Try these amazing unique recipes to make your Valentine’s Day 2017 tasty.

Valentine’s Day is around the corner and people are busy planning how to make it special for their partners. And no celebration is complete without a sumptuous meal. Of course, there are many exciting lunch and dinner spreads across your city at some fancy restaurants or cosy cafés, yet few like to make it unique by cooking up a love storm themselves. After all, the way to a (wo)man’s heart is through the stomach, right?!

So, with the express idea to aid that adventure, here are few recipes from best restaurant around India to make your Valentine’s Day delicious and tasty at home sweet home!

Coriander-lime Chicken with sun-dried tomato, basil, and creamy Spinach Risotto

Chef Amit Bhatia, Executive Chef, The Sassy Spoon, Mumbai

Ingredients

For chicken marination

120g – Chicken breast

50g – Coriander

10g – Green chillies

20ml – Lime juice

20ml – Olive oil

5g – Black pepper

Salt – To taste

For the risotto

100g – Arborio rice

50g – Spinach

30g – Sun-dried tomatoes

20g – Parmesan cheese

50ml – Cream

10g – Basil

10g – Garlic (finely chopped)

20ml – Olive oil

20g – Butter

30ml – White wine

10g – Chilli flakes

5g – Black pepper

Salt – To taste

10g – Parsley (chopped for garnishing)

For the tomato sauce

100g – Tomato

20g – Garlic

20g – Celery

20g – Leek

20g – Onion

10g – Basil

20ml – Olive oil

Method

Chicken marination

* Grind coriander, lime juice, and green chilies into a fine paste. Check for seasoning

* Marinate the chicken with olive oil and the coriander paste. Keep it for 1-2 hours.

* Pan sear chicken for 2 mins on each side. Finish it in preheated oven at 180 degree for 9 minutes.

Tomato Sauce

* Bring a large stockpot of water to boil over high heat. Also, fill a mixing bowl with ice and water and keep it on the side

* Drop tomatoes in boiling water. Cook until you can see skin starting to wrinkle and split.

* Lift the tomatoes with a slotted spoon and put it in the ice bath. Remove the skin and make a pulp in a food processor.

* Sauté onion, garlic, and celery. Add the tomato puree to it and cook it on a slow flame for 20 mins till its quantity is reduced by half.

* Add basil at the time of finishing with seasoning.

Risotto

* Heat olive oil and butter in a large deep frying pan. Add the garlic and sun-dried tomato, cook gently till it softens.

* Stir in the rice, de-glaze the pan with white wine. Add stock and reduce the heat to gentle.

* Add tomato sauce, spinach and chilli flakes.

* Finish it with cream, basil, parmesan and cold butter. Check the seasoning.

For Plating

* Place the risotto on pasta plate. Place the grilled chicken over the rice. * Garnish with Parmesan cheese and chopped parsley.

When it’s about love, one cannot miss prawns When it’s about love, one cannot miss prawns

Wok tossed King Prawns in Xo Sauce

By Sudip Misra, Executive Sous Chef, Vintage Asia, JW Marriott Kolkata

Ingredients

10 or 12 – King prawns

30g – Potato Starch

500g – Onion

400g – Runner beans

150g – Red chillies

50g – LKK XO Sauce

50g – Chicken powder

50g – Sugar

30g – Garlic (finely chopped)

50g – Oyster sauce

100ml – Cooking wine “Shaoxing”

5g – Black pepper

Salt – To taste

Method

* Clean and peel fresh prawns

* Marinate with salt, black pepper and some potatoes starch

* Blanch marinated prawns in hot boiling water and follow by deep frying in hot oil for 2 minutes

* Sauté garlic in the pan. Then add in the onions, runner beans and chillies

* Stir well and add in remaining seasoning with Xo sauce.

* Add the fried prawns and stir well before serving hot

Enjoy the unusual flavour of tarragon in the season of love Enjoy the unusual flavour of tarragon in the season of love

Chicken Paupiette with and tarragon sauce

By Anirruddha Limaye, Executive Chef, Courtyard Marriott, Ahmedabad

Ingredients

500g – Chicken (boneless)

100g – Lamb (minced)

150g – Tarragon

100g – Red pepper

60g – Tomato paste

80g – Onion

120g – Tomato

60g – Parsley

6 – Lemon

80g – Butter

150ml – Olive oil

25ml – White wine vinaigrette

10g – Black pepper

Salt – To taste

Method

For Chicken Paupiette

* Take a chicken breast and flatten it with a hammer.

* Season with salt and black pepper

* Make a stuffing with minced lamb, chopped onion, garlic, tomato paste adding salt and pepper and cook it well.

* Add the cooked lamb in chicken flat and roll it in a paupiette shape and grill it in a griddle.

For Tarragon sauce

* Melt butter over medium heat. Add onions and cook until soft but not brown

* Add wine vinegar and gently boil uncovered until all of the liquid has evaporated and onions make a sizzling noise

* Add poaching liquid and simmer it.

* Add lemon juice and salt and continue to whisk. Turn off heat.

* Add tarragon, parsley and onion mix to a blender to make it smooth sauce.

Who said Pizza can be blended with pineapple only Who said Pizza can be blended with pineapple only

Strawberry Pizza with Microgreens & Goat Cheese

By Chef Vivek Kumar at Oxford Golf Resort, Pune

Ingredients

120g – All-purpose Flour

7g – Dry yeast

10g – Sugar

5g – Kosher Salt

40g – Goat cheese (crumbled)

120g – Strawberry

30g – Grain Mozzarella

20g – Pizza Sauce

10g – Assorted Microgreens

20ml – Olive oil

Salt – To taste

Method

* Add sugar and yeast in 1 cup of lukewarm water. Let it stand until frothy.

* Add flour, salt and olive oil in another and mix in yeast water.

* Knead the dough until it feels non-sticky.

* Cover and refrigerate for 10 minutes.

* Take out the dough on a floured surface, roll into a disc of 10-inch diameter.

* Apply pizza sauce and sprinkle over grain mozzarella.

* Put it in pizza oven till the cheese is melted and turns golden brown.

* Take out the pizza and put on a wire rack for 30 seconds for resting.

* Sprinkle over microgreens, strawberries, and goat cheese and serve hot.

Because hearts on V-Day is must. Because hearts on V-Day is must.

Valentine Ravioli

By Chef Sammya Majumder of The Kitchen at The Raintree Anna Salai, Chennai

Ingredients

For pasta dough

1 1/2 cup – All-purpose flour (maida)

1 – Egg

1 tsp – Salt

1 tsp – Dehydrated strawberry powder

10ml – Olive oil

For the filling

2 bunch – Spinach

4 tbsp – Ricotta cheese

1/2 tsp – Fried garlic

10ml – Olive oil

Salt – To taste

For the topping

10g – Garlic (chopped)

2g – Oregano

2g – Chilli flakes

2g – Parsley

20g – Parmesan cheese

25ml – Olive oil

Salt – To taste

Black pepper – To taste

Method

For dough

* Sieve the flour. Add the salt, strawberry powder, egg and mix well.

* Add the olive oil and make a soft dough.

*Leave the dough for at least 1 hour.

For the filling

* Chop the spinach very finely, add 2 teaspoons of water and cook.

* When cooked, drain it and mash well.

* Add the fried garlic, cheese, and salt.

For ravioli

* Divide the dough into 6 to 8 equal parts. Roll out thin rounds of equal size.

* Put one round on a board. Put small lumps of the filling at about 25 mm.(1″) intervals on the round.

* Apply a little water around the edges the dough rolls.

* Put another round on the top. Press with the fingers around the edges and seal it.

* Stamp out the ravioli with a small heart shape cutter; or using a knife, make the heart shapes

* Repeat with the remaining round.

* Boil pot full water in a large vessel and add 2 tsp of oil to the boiling water.

* Put a few ravioli pieces at a time in the boiling water and when they start floating on top, take them out

* Take a pan, sauté the garlic in olive oil. Add chopped parsley, chilli flakes, salt and pepper. Add ravioli and toss it.

*Finished with parmesan cheese.

Love tuna, then you can’t miss this! Love tuna, then you can’t miss this!

Andaman Tuna 3 ways

By Chef Nishant Choubey, Corporate Chef, The Roseate New Delhi

Ingredients:

300g – Andaman Tuna (divide into three equal portions)

50g – Black olive

30g – Red onion

30g – Asparagus

20g – Coriander green

10g – Chillie

1 – Quail egg

2 – Caper

1 – Lime

5g – Black pepper

50ml – Sesame oil

Sea salt – To taste

Method

For Tuna Ceviche

* Cut raw tuna into cubes.

* Add chopped onion, lime juice, chopped coriander, chopped caper, chopped chillies, sea salt and black pepper. Keep it cold.

For Smoked Tuna

* Slice the tuna and smoke with a smoking gun (preferably cherry wood) for 10 minutes.

* Roll the same with blanched asparagus.

For Tuna Tataki

* Dehydrate the black olives at 50-degree centigrade for 4 hours.

* Make a coarse powder and add sea salt to it.

* Take a non-stick pan and add sesame oil. Make it fiery hot and shock the tuna steak evenly on the pan. Make sure it is pink from inside.

* Take the tuna out and crust the same with seasoned black olive powder.

* Slice the same with a sushi knife or with a very sharp knife.

* Now for plating, put the ceviche with sunny side quail egg, rolled smoked tuna and black olive crusted tuna tataki.

Try this special Konkani starter this Valentine’s Day Try this special Konkani starter this Valentine’s Day

Pathrode (colcassia leaf roll)

Bu Uddipan Chakravarthy, Executive Chef, The Konkan Café, Vivanta by Taj, Mumbai

Ingredients

15 – Colacasia leaves

100g – Rice

10g – Green gram moong

10g – Channa dal

15g – Coriander seeds (whole)

5g – Cumin (whole)

20g – Coconut (grated)

5g – Tarmarind

2 – Lemon

10g – Jaggery

15 – Red chilli

20ml – Coconut oil

Salt – To taste

Method

* Wash and soak the rice and dal in water for 3 to 4 hours.

* Make a thick paste for pathrode by grinding the soaked rice, red chillies, coriander seeds, cumin seeds, grated coconut, jaggery, tamarind, and salt.

* Now take the leaf. Keep leaf upside down and spread a layer of masala on back side of leaf (i.e. masala on the side where you have removed the veins )

* Place the second leaf on top of the first leaf & smear masala. Repeat the process for 3-5 leaves. In one pathrode roll, there should be minimum 3 leaves.

* Prepare all rolls and steam them for 1 hour. If the leaves are not cooked properly, they might itch while eating. So do not compromise on cooking time.

* Wait till the pathrode cools down a bit. Once the pathrode is cooked you can serve them.

* Slice rolled cooked pathrode evenly, smear it with coconut oil & serve it hot. Relish them as a snack or as sides with rice or dal etc.

