Happy Valentine’s Day 2017: 7 lunch and dinner recipes to make your V-Day special

Valentine’s Day is around the corner and people are busy planning how to make it special for their partners. And no celebration is complete without a sumptuous meal. Of course, there are many exciting lunch and dinner spreads across your city at some fancy restaurants or cosy cafés, yet few like to make it unique by cooking up a love storm themselves. After all, the way to a (wo)man’s heart is through the stomach, right?!
So, with the express idea to aid that adventure, here are few recipes from best restaurant around India to make your Valentine’s Day delicious and tasty at home sweet home!
Coriander-lime Chicken with sun-dried tomato, basil, and creamy Spinach Risotto
Chef Amit Bhatia, Executive Chef, The Sassy Spoon, Mumbai
Ingredients
For chicken marination
120g – Chicken breast
50g – Coriander
10g – Green chillies
20ml – Lime juice
20ml – Olive oil
5g – Black pepper
Salt – To taste
For the risotto
100g – Arborio rice
50g – Spinach
30g – Sun-dried tomatoes
20g – Parmesan cheese
50ml – Cream
10g – Basil
10g – Garlic (finely chopped)
20ml – Olive oil
20g – Butter
30ml – White wine
10g – Chilli flakes
5g – Black pepper
Salt – To taste
10g – Parsley (chopped for garnishing)
For the tomato sauce
100g – Tomato
20g – Garlic
20g – Celery
20g – Leek
20g – Onion
10g – Basil
20ml – Olive oil
Method
Chicken marination
* Grind coriander, lime juice, and green chilies into a fine paste. Check for seasoning
* Marinate the chicken with olive oil and the coriander paste. Keep it for 1-2 hours.
* Pan sear chicken for 2 mins on each side. Finish it in preheated oven at 180 degree for 9 minutes.
Tomato Sauce
* Bring a large stockpot of water to boil over high heat. Also, fill a mixing bowl with ice and water and keep it on the side
* Drop tomatoes in boiling water. Cook until you can see skin starting to wrinkle and split.
* Lift the tomatoes with a slotted spoon and put it in the ice bath. Remove the skin and make a pulp in a food processor.
* Sauté onion, garlic, and celery. Add the tomato puree to it and cook it on a slow flame for 20 mins till its quantity is reduced by half.
* Add basil at the time of finishing with seasoning.
Risotto
* Heat olive oil and butter in a large deep frying pan. Add the garlic and sun-dried tomato, cook gently till it softens.
* Stir in the rice, de-glaze the pan with white wine. Add stock and reduce the heat to gentle.
* Add tomato sauce, spinach and chilli flakes.
* Finish it with cream, basil, parmesan and cold butter. Check the seasoning.
For Plating
* Place the risotto on pasta plate. Place the grilled chicken over the rice. * Garnish with Parmesan cheese and chopped parsley.
Wok tossed King Prawns in Xo Sauce
By Sudip Misra, Executive Sous Chef, Vintage Asia, JW Marriott Kolkata
Ingredients
10 or 12 – King prawns
30g – Potato Starch
500g – Onion
400g – Runner beans
150g – Red chillies
50g – LKK XO Sauce
50g – Chicken powder
50g – Sugar
30g – Garlic (finely chopped)
50g – Oyster sauce
100ml – Cooking wine “Shaoxing”
5g – Black pepper
Salt – To taste
Method
* Clean and peel fresh prawns
* Marinate with salt, black pepper and some potatoes starch
* Blanch marinated prawns in hot boiling water and follow by deep frying in hot oil for 2 minutes
* Sauté garlic in the pan. Then add in the onions, runner beans and chillies
* Stir well and add in remaining seasoning with Xo sauce.
* Add the fried prawns and stir well before serving hot
Chicken Paupiette with and tarragon sauce
By Anirruddha Limaye, Executive Chef, Courtyard Marriott, Ahmedabad
Ingredients
500g – Chicken (boneless)
100g – Lamb (minced)
150g – Tarragon
100g – Red pepper
60g – Tomato paste
80g – Onion
120g – Tomato
60g – Parsley
6 – Lemon
80g – Butter
150ml – Olive oil
25ml – White wine vinaigrette
10g – Black pepper
Salt – To taste
Method
For Chicken Paupiette
* Take a chicken breast and flatten it with a hammer.
* Season with salt and black pepper
* Make a stuffing with minced lamb, chopped onion, garlic, tomato paste adding salt and pepper and cook it well.
* Add the cooked lamb in chicken flat and roll it in a paupiette shape and grill it in a griddle.
For Tarragon sauce
* Melt butter over medium heat. Add onions and cook until soft but not brown
* Add wine vinegar and gently boil uncovered until all of the liquid has evaporated and onions make a sizzling noise
* Add poaching liquid and simmer it.
* Add lemon juice and salt and continue to whisk. Turn off heat.
* Add tarragon, parsley and onion mix to a blender to make it smooth sauce.
Strawberry Pizza with Microgreens & Goat Cheese
By Chef Vivek Kumar at Oxford Golf Resort, Pune
Ingredients
120g – All-purpose Flour
7g – Dry yeast
10g – Sugar
5g – Kosher Salt
40g – Goat cheese (crumbled)
120g – Strawberry
30g – Grain Mozzarella
20g – Pizza Sauce
10g – Assorted Microgreens
20ml – Olive oil
Salt – To taste
Method
* Add sugar and yeast in 1 cup of lukewarm water. Let it stand until frothy.
* Add flour, salt and olive oil in another and mix in yeast water.
* Knead the dough until it feels non-sticky.
* Cover and refrigerate for 10 minutes.
* Take out the dough on a floured surface, roll into a disc of 10-inch diameter.
* Apply pizza sauce and sprinkle over grain mozzarella.
* Put it in pizza oven till the cheese is melted and turns golden brown.
* Take out the pizza and put on a wire rack for 30 seconds for resting.
* Sprinkle over microgreens, strawberries, and goat cheese and serve hot.
Valentine Ravioli
By Chef Sammya Majumder of The Kitchen at The Raintree Anna Salai, Chennai
Ingredients
For pasta dough
1 1/2 cup – All-purpose flour (maida)
1 – Egg
1 tsp – Salt
1 tsp – Dehydrated strawberry powder
10ml – Olive oil
For the filling
2 bunch – Spinach
4 tbsp – Ricotta cheese
1/2 tsp – Fried garlic
10ml – Olive oil
Salt – To taste
For the topping
10g – Garlic (chopped)
2g – Oregano
2g – Chilli flakes
2g – Parsley
20g – Parmesan cheese
25ml – Olive oil
Salt – To taste
Black pepper – To taste
Method
For dough
* Sieve the flour. Add the salt, strawberry powder, egg and mix well.
* Add the olive oil and make a soft dough.
*Leave the dough for at least 1 hour.
For the filling
* Chop the spinach very finely, add 2 teaspoons of water and cook.
* When cooked, drain it and mash well.
* Add the fried garlic, cheese, and salt.
For ravioli
* Divide the dough into 6 to 8 equal parts. Roll out thin rounds of equal size.
* Put one round on a board. Put small lumps of the filling at about 25 mm.(1″) intervals on the round.
* Apply a little water around the edges the dough rolls.
* Put another round on the top. Press with the fingers around the edges and seal it.
* Stamp out the ravioli with a small heart shape cutter; or using a knife, make the heart shapes
* Repeat with the remaining round.
* Boil pot full water in a large vessel and add 2 tsp of oil to the boiling water.
* Put a few ravioli pieces at a time in the boiling water and when they start floating on top, take them out
* Take a pan, sauté the garlic in olive oil. Add chopped parsley, chilli flakes, salt and pepper. Add ravioli and toss it.
*Finished with parmesan cheese.
Andaman Tuna 3 ways
By Chef Nishant Choubey, Corporate Chef, The Roseate New Delhi
Ingredients:
300g – Andaman Tuna (divide into three equal portions)
50g – Black olive
30g – Red onion
30g – Asparagus
20g – Coriander green
10g – Chillie
1 – Quail egg
2 – Caper
1 – Lime
5g – Black pepper
50ml – Sesame oil
Sea salt – To taste
Method
For Tuna Ceviche
* Cut raw tuna into cubes.
* Add chopped onion, lime juice, chopped coriander, chopped caper, chopped chillies, sea salt and black pepper. Keep it cold.
For Smoked Tuna
* Slice the tuna and smoke with a smoking gun (preferably cherry wood) for 10 minutes.
* Roll the same with blanched asparagus.
For Tuna Tataki
* Dehydrate the black olives at 50-degree centigrade for 4 hours.
* Make a coarse powder and add sea salt to it.
* Take a non-stick pan and add sesame oil. Make it fiery hot and shock the tuna steak evenly on the pan. Make sure it is pink from inside.
* Take the tuna out and crust the same with seasoned black olive powder.
* Slice the same with a sushi knife or with a very sharp knife.
* Now for plating, put the ceviche with sunny side quail egg, rolled smoked tuna and black olive crusted tuna tataki.
Pathrode (colcassia leaf roll)
Bu Uddipan Chakravarthy, Executive Chef, The Konkan Café, Vivanta by Taj, Mumbai
Ingredients
15 – Colacasia leaves
100g – Rice
10g – Green gram moong
10g – Channa dal
15g – Coriander seeds (whole)
5g – Cumin (whole)
20g – Coconut (grated)
5g – Tarmarind
2 – Lemon
10g – Jaggery
15 – Red chilli
20ml – Coconut oil
Salt – To taste
Method
* Wash and soak the rice and dal in water for 3 to 4 hours.
* Make a thick paste for pathrode by grinding the soaked rice, red chillies, coriander seeds, cumin seeds, grated coconut, jaggery, tamarind, and salt.
* Now take the leaf. Keep leaf upside down and spread a layer of masala on back side of leaf (i.e. masala on the side where you have removed the veins )
* Place the second leaf on top of the first leaf & smear masala. Repeat the process for 3-5 leaves. In one pathrode roll, there should be minimum 3 leaves.
* Prepare all rolls and steam them for 1 hour. If the leaves are not cooked properly, they might itch while eating. So do not compromise on cooking time.
* Wait till the pathrode cools down a bit. Once the pathrode is cooked you can serve them.
* Slice rolled cooked pathrode evenly, smear it with coconut oil & serve it hot. Relish them as a snack or as sides with rice or dal etc.