Happy Raksha Bandhan 2017: Treat your siblings to these delicious dishes

Raksha Bandhan – the festival for celebrating the love between siblings is here. The common tradition associated with the occasion is the sister tying rakhi on her brother’s hand and the brother on his part also gifts his beloved sister something precious in return. While this is also a time for family members to come together, celebrate and feast on traditional dishes, this time, we have connoisseured dishes that are not really traditional, but are easy to make, delicious and definitely healthy. Surprise your sibling with by cooking up a delicious storm.

While nobody really can say no to scrumptious traditional treats on a festival like Raksha bandhan, the chefs at London Cafe suggest we take it easy and cook up something different. Especially if you are yet to understand the nitty-gritty of Indian cooking, here are three easy and delicious recipes you can easily cook you way into your sibling’s heart — Paneer 65 Quesadilla, Tom Yom Kai Soup, Salad Nicoise.

PANEER 65 QUESADILLA

Ingredients

70g – Cottage cheese

3g – Mustard seeds

8 – Curry leaves

1 tbsp – Vegetable oil

1 medium – Onion chopped

4 cloves – Garlic chopped

1 – Ginger chopped

1 tbsp – Curry powder

150g – Yogurt

1 tsp – Kashmiri red chilli powder

1 – Green chilli slit

1 – Tortilla bread

20g – Rajma (kidney beans) boiled

20g – Mozarella cheese

Salt to taste

4-5 – Onion cloves

Method

* Take a heavy bottom pan, pour 1 tbsp of oil and when hot, add mustard seed. When the mustard seeds crackle, add chopped onion and stir for 2 minutes.

* Add chopped garlic and ginger to the pan.

*Stir and beat yogurt in a cup and put in the pan and then stir for 2 minutes.

*Add slit green chilli, Kashmiri red chilli powder and curry powder and keep stiring slowly so the cottage cheese/paneer doesnt break.

* Season with salt and add paneer. Then add curry leaves in it. Keep stirring slowly on medium heat.

* Take a tortilla bread and put the mixture in between the bread along with boiled rajma. Sprinkle grated mozarella cheese and diced onions on the mixture and fold the bread into half moon shape.

*Grill the bread over medium heat on both sides until golden brown and serve with sauce.

TOM YOM KAI SOUP

Ingredients

1 tbsp – Oil

1 tsp – Tom Yom paste

2 – Button mushrooms

20g – Brocolli

15g – Carrot

5g – Lemon grass

5g – Galangal

15g – Baby corn

2 cup – Vegetable Stock

Salt to taste

½ – Lemon

Method

* Take a medium size sauce pan, heat oil and add Tom Yom paste to it.

* Add two big cups of vegetable stock and stir while letting it simmer.

* After boiling the stock, add one fresh leaf of lemon, galangal, lemon grass and blanched vegetables.

* Season with salt and simmer for 2 minutes.

*Take the pan off the heat, add 1 tbsp of lemon juice and few fresh leaves of coriander to it and serve hot.

SALAD NICOISE

Ingredients

150g – Roman Lettuce

15g – Capsicum

15g – Yellow pepper

15g – Red pepper

15g – Cucumber

2 – Hard boiled eggs

1/2 of 1 – Boiled potato

70g – Tuna fish

For dressing

3 tbsp – Yellow mustard

2 tbsp – Extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp – White wine vinegar

Salt to taste

1/2 tsp – Crushed pepper

1/2 tsp – Oregano

1 clove – Garlic

Method

* Take a big bowl, add broken crunchy lettuce, the other veggies and boiled potato cubes.

*For dressing take a separate bowl, put olive oil, yellow mustard, white wine and vinegar and whisk it all together.

*Put one clove of finally chopped garlic and season it with crushed pepper, salt and oregano.

* Add the dressing to the veggies and toss it slowly, making sure all combines perfectly.

* Take a salad bowl and put this in the bowl. Now add broken tuna fish into the salad and garnish with boiled egg pieces before serving.

DEEP FRIED ICE-CREAM

Ever thought that scoops of goodness called ice-creams can come in the form of deep-fried golden balls of creamy heaven? Well, let Chef Lee Tuck Sung of Royal China tell you otherwise.

Ingredients

1 quarter – Vanilla Ice Cream

3 cups – crushed cornflakes

2 – Egg whites

2 quarter – oil for frying

1 tsp – Ground cinnamon

Method

* Scoop eight 1/2 cup sized balls of ice-cream and place on a tray an inch apart.

*Place the tray in the freezer to harden for 30-40 minutes.

* Mix two eggs together to make the egg wash. In a shallow dish, beat egg whites until foamy.

* Fill a deep-frying pan with 3 inches of Canola oil. Heat it to 375 degrees celsius.

* Coat the ice cream scoops with egg wash and cover them with the crushed corn flakes or bread after ripping off the strips. Roll the ice cream scoops around in it until the ice cream is completely covered.

* Now that the ice cream scoops are covered with corn flakes or bread, you can start deep-frying. To test if the oil is hot, take an ice cream scoop and touch it to the oil. If the oil sizzles, it’s ready. Gently place your ice cream scoops in the oil for 5-8 seconds.

* Remove the deep-fried ice cream and drain quickly on paper towels to cool and extract extra oil.

PENNE ARRABIATTA

Ingredients

250g – Borges Penne Rigate /Fusilli Pasta

2 tbsp – Borges Pure Olive Oil

1 – Onion, chopped

2 – Garlic cloves, chopped

1/2 cup – Tomatoes, chopped

1/2 – Capsicum, chopped

1/2 cup – Tomato Puree

1.5 tsp – Pasta seasoning

Salt to taste

175g – Romano cheese, grated

Method

* Boil the pasta for 10-12 minutes in salt water, drain and keep aside.

* Heat olive oil in a pan, add the onions, garlic and sauté till the onions turns golden brown.

*Add the tomatoes and capsicum and sauté on a medium flame for 2 minutes.

*Add the tomato juice, seasoning and salt. Mix well and cook for 3 minutes on a medium flame.

*Add the pasta and mix well. Remove from flame.

*Garnish with cheese and serve hot.

For Non Veg Variant: Add 2-3 tbsp prawns while cooking.

