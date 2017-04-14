Happy Puthandu and Vishu 2017: Celebrate New Year with these special Tamil and Malayali recipes

Also known as the harvest festivals, food made with fresh produce has greater importance. Also known as the harvest festivals, food made with fresh produce has greater importance.

The world celebrated and welcomed the New Year with much fanfare way back in January, and as days goes by everyone misses an occasion to celebrate. But thankfully, we Indians get many reasons to celebrate and have fun, from various religious festivals to regional New Years, there’s no dearth of festivity. And while songs, dances and customs add to the frolic and colourful lives, nothing is complete without food.

So, as many celebrate Vishu and Puthandu, here are some special delicacies to make the celebrations a tasty affair!

Traditional Puthandu recipes provided by The Raintree, Anna Salai, Chennai

Araithuvitta Sambar

Ingredients:

500g – Thuvar Dal

2 – Drumsticks

5 or 6 – Sambar onions

1 – Tomato

10g – Tamarind

1 tsp – Sambar Powder

1/4 tsp – Turmeric Powder

Salt to taste

To fry and grind:

6 or 8 – Dried Red Chillies

1 tbsp – Coriander seeds

1/2 tsp – Bengal Gram dal (chana dal)

1/4 tsp – Cumin seeds (Jeera)

1/4 tsp – Black Pepper

1/4 tsp – Fenugreek seeds (Meethi)

1 tbsp – Coconut (grated)

2 tsp – Oil

For seasoning:

2 tsp – Oil

1/2 tsp – Mustard seeds

1 pinch – Asafetida powder (Hing)

6 or 8 – Curry leaves

Method:

* Cook the Thuvar dal along with a pinch of turmeric powder in a cooker till soft.

* Cut the drumsticks (or any other vegetable) into 2-inch length pieces. Cut sambar onion into two and finely chop the tomato.

* Soak the tamarind in water and extract the pulp. Add required water and make 2 cups of tamarind water.

* In a Kadai put 2 tsp of oil and fry the red chillies, coriander seeds, Bengal gram dal, pepper, jeera, fenugreek and grated coconut on medium flame till the dal turn golden yellow and nice aroma comes out. Cool it and grind to a paste.

* Now in a Kadai put 1 tsp of oil and add sambar onion and fry till it turns transparent.

* Add chopped tomato and fry till it mashes well.

* Add the drumstick pieces along with sambar powder, turmeric powder and salt. Mix well and add just enough water to cover the vegetable. Cook on medium flame till the vegetable are cooked.

* Add tamarind water and allow it to boil. When it starts boiling, add the ground paste, boiled dal and stir well. Cook till it starts boiling again.

6. Season it with mustard, asafetida powder and curry leaves and serve hot.

Valakkai Podimas (Raw Banana Podimas)

Ingredients:

2 – Raw Banana

1 – Onion (optional)

100g – Coconut (grated)

1 tsp – Ginger paste

1 – Lemon

4 tsp – Coriander (finely chopped for garnishing)

Salt to taste

For seasoning:

3 tsp – Coconut Oil

1 tsp – Mustard seeds

3/4 tsp – Bengal Gram dal (chana dal)

1 tsp – Urad dal

2 – Green chillies (finely chopped)

8 or 10 – Curry leaves

Method:

* Put the raw bananas with the skin in a pressure cooker and cook for 1 whistle. Remember the bananas should be soft but not mushy, so avoid overcooking.

* After it cools, peel off the skin and grate it. (use grater with large holes).

* Heat the oil, add mustard seeds to it. When it starts to crackle, add Bengal gram dal (chana dal), urad dal, red chillies, curry leaves and saute for a few minutes until dal turns golden brown.

* Now add finely chopped onions (if using), green chillies, ginger paste, salt and saute till onions turn transparent.

* Add the grated bananas to the pan and mix well and cook on low heat for 2 minutes. Check for salt and add if needed.

* Add the grated coconut, mix well and put off the flame.

* Squeeze juice of 1 small lemon and mix well.

* Garnish with coriander leaves and serve as a side dish for rasam sadam or sambar sadam.

Traditional Vishu recipes provided by Ente Keralam, Bengaluru and Chennai

Avial

Ingredients:

350g – Yam

250g – Raw Banana

100g – Drumstick

100g – Snake gourd

100g – Carrot

50g – Long Beans

50g – Raw Mango

150g – Coconut (grated)

1 tsp – Turmeric Powder

1/2 tsp – Cumin seeds (Jeera)

10 to 15 – Curry leaves

4 – Green chillies (sliced)

30ml – Coconut Oil

Salt to taste

Method:

* Cut all the vegetables in baton shape.

* Cook the vegetables by adding salt and a pinch of turmeric powder and 100 ml of water on low flame.

* Once vegetables are cooked, add the ground mixture of grated coconut, turmeric powder and cumin seeds.

* Add the curry leaves and salt to taste.

* Mix all the ingredients on slow fire.

* Check for the sourness. Sourness can be adjusted by adding a few tablespoons of curd.

* Remove from flame and add coconut oil just before serving.

Pachadi

Ingredients:

500g – Pineapple

1 tsp – Red chilli powder

1/2 tsp – Turmeric powder

500ml – Water

70g – Sugar

250g – Curd

1 tsp – Mustard seeds

3 – Dried Red Chillies

10g – Coconut (grated)

8 or 10 – Curry leaves

15ml – Coconut Oil

Salt to taste

Method:

* Cut pineapple into small pieces.

* Boil the pineapple pieces with red chilli powder, turmeric powder, green chilli, salt and curry leaves in water. Cook till the water evaporates.

* Make a paste of coconut and half of mustard seeds. Add this to the cooked pineapple mixture.

* Now beat the curd add sugar and keep it aside.

* In a pan, add coconut oil and add rest of mustard seeds, cumin seeds, whole red chilli and curry leaves and wait for it to crackle.

* Finally, add this tempered mixture to curd and add the pineapple mixture, mix well and serve.

