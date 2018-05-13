Happy Mother’s Day 2018: 5 easy and delicious recipes to cook for your mom

Happy Mother’s Day 2018: Make the day special for your mom! (Source: Getty Images) Happy Mother’s Day 2018: Make the day special for your mom! (Source: Getty Images)

What is that one thing that brings back happy memories from your childhood? It may vary from people to people, but mom’s favourite recipes always top the list. After all, nobody can resist “Maa ke haath ka khana”! This Mother’s Day, how about turning the tables? After all, it’s always nice to do something special for your mom, who deserves all your love.

On the special occasion of Mother’s Day, celebrated on May 13, put your culinary skills to use and make some amazing delicacies for your mother. Here are five easy-to-make recipes for you to try your hands on.

Biscuit Pudding

Biscuit Pudding. (Source: Getty Images) Biscuit Pudding. (Source: Getty Images)

By Nora Bali – Owner, MomYoutuber – A Classic Mom

Ingredients

1 cup — Sugar

2 tsp — Instant coffee

200 ml — Cream (refrigerated overnight)

300 ml — Water

30-35 pcs — Marie Biscuits

Method

Begin with making the Coffee Mix:

*Pour 300 ml warm water in a bowl and 2 tsp instant coffee and 2 tsp coffee and mix it well. Ensure that the mixture is strong and sweet. Let it cool.

For the creamy mix of the pudding.

*In a mixing bowl take 200 ml cream, 6 tsp sugar and mix it well. Sugar should dissolve properly.

*Take a deep dish which you can put in the freezer. Take Marie biscuits one by one, dip it in the coffee mix crush it a little and arrange it up in the dish. Make sure the biscuit is soft and mushy. Once you have made one layer, take more Marie biscuits and dip it in the creamy mixture, put them on top. Repeat the process again till you are done with the Marie biscuits.

*Pour the remaining coffee mix and creamy mix on top. You can crush the biscuits a little to give it a pudding look. Garnish it with crushed walnuts.

*Freeze for 2 hours. Your yummy biscuit pudding is ready to eat.

Fruity Phyllo Muffin-Pies

Fruity Phyllo Muffin-Pies. Fruity Phyllo Muffin-Pies.

By Chef Sabyasachi Gorai

Ingredients

For the Apple Mixture:

1 Kg — Apples (peeled and cut into ½-inch cubes)

4 cups — Fresh raspberries or blackberries

2–3 tsp — Honey

1 tsp — Vanilla

For the Phyllo:

500 g — Packaged frozen phyllo dough

8 tsp — Butter

2 tsp — Honey

1/2 cup — Finely chopped toasted California walnuts

Extra walnuts for sprinkling

Method

*In a medium saucepan, combine the apples, berries and honey; cook over medium heat until the apples are tender and all the juices have evaporated, the time will vary according to the moisture in the fruit. Set aside to cool. Stir in the vanilla. This step can be done up to 12 hours ahead of time.

*Add the butter to a glass bowl and heat in the microwave until melted, about 1 minute. Brush a 12-cup muffin pan with a bit of the melted butter. Add the honey to the remaining butter and stir well. Unwrap the filo dough and cover with a lightly damp towel.

*Preheat the oven to 375°F.

*To assemble: Arrange two sheets of phyllo on dry work surface. Lightly brush the top of each sheet with the honey butter mixture; repeat with one more layer to make three layers. Sprinkle with walnuts. Arrange two more layers on top, brushing lightly with the honey butter to make 5 layers in all.

*Cut each 5-layer stack of phyllo dough into four equal squares. Carefully lift each square of layered dough and gently ease into each buttered muffin cup. Scoop a scant 1/4 cup of the cooled apple mixture into each phyllo-lined muffin cup. Using your fingers, scrunch the dough that is overlapping the sides of each muffin cup up and over the top of the mixture to make a spiky top.

*Drizzle the tops of the muffin-pies with the remaining honey butter mixture and sprinkle with more walnuts. Bake until golden brown, about 20 minutes.

*Allow the muffin-pies to cool for 5 minutes in the pan, then remove each muffin carefully and cool on a wire rack. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Pita Pockets

Pita Pockets. (Source: Getty Images) Pita Pockets. (Source: Getty Images)

By Nora Bali – Owner, MomYoutuber – A Classic Mom

Ingredients

1 chopped tomato

1 chopped capsicum

1 chopped onion

Grated Cheese

1 tsp — Mixed herbs

1 tsp — Brown sugar

1 tsp — Vinegar

Salt & pepper as per taste

Oil

Method

*In a heated pan we will put 1-2 tsp olive oil. Once the oil is hot we will put chopped onions, capsicum and tomatoes. Cook this for sometime.

*Add salt and black pepper as per taste. Add mixed herbs 1 tbs. Saute it for some time.

*Add 1 tsp vinegar and 1 tbs sugar. Saute it well. The filling will be sweet and sour. Cook this for 2-3 mins and switch off the gas. Take this out in a bowl and let it cool.

*Now take pita pockets, tear it on top a little, put some cheese then the filling and then top it up with a generous amount of cheese on top.

*Then toast it in a pan for some time. Brush little oil on top and toast it for sometime till the cheese melts. Once the pita pockets are brown in colour, it can be served hot to your mom!

Coconut and Walnut Croissant

Coconut and Walnut Croissant. Coconut and Walnut Croissant.

By Chef Sabyasachi Gorai

Ingredients

½ kg — Confectionery flour

250 ml — Evaporated milk

1 egg

90 g — Brown sugar

20 g — Glucose or honey

1 pinch of salt

For lemon zest

20 g — Baking powder

220 g — Coconut and walnut butter

25 g — Confectionery flour

Flour for kneading

40 g — Syrup

40 g — California walnuts chopped and toasted

10 g — Powdered sugar

Method

*Remove the walnut and coconut butter from the fridge and allow it to temper.

*In a bowl, put the evaporated milk, the egg, the sugar, glucose, salt, lemon zest and baking powder. Mix well. Add the previously sieved flour and mix until it forms a dough. Knead it for a few minutes until smooth. Rest the dough.

*In a bowl, mix the butter with the flour. It must have consistency, and it does not have to be very soft.

*Once the dough is rested (20 minutes after kneading it), stretch it with a rolling pin. It should be 1 cm thick and in a rectangle shape. In the middle of the rectangle put the walnut and coconut butter. Close the rectangle over the butter making a small package, as if a gift were wrapped.

*With the help of the roller, stretch the package until a thickness of 2 cm is obtained. Put it on a plate in the fridge and cover with film. Let it cool for 30 minutes.

*After this time, remove it from the fridge and let the dough temper a little, to avoid that butter does not break the dough by stretching it again. Stretch with a roller until you get a thickness of 1 cm and make a rectangle. Close the rectangle on itself, taking one end to the middle and above, bring the other end. Stretch the rectangle that remains until you get about 2 cm thick. Let it cool for 30 minutes in the fridge. Remove and repeat the same operation. Place in the refrigerator and repeat it 2 more times with these same steps. In total, we will double it 4 times, thus forming the layers of a croissant.

*Once this process is done, and the dough is cooler but manageable, stretch until it is half a cm thick. Cut rectangles 20 cm wide and then cut triangles about 10 cm base.

*With the tip of the triangle facing forward, roll the triangle over it until you reach the tip. Place on a baking sheet and then in the refrigerator once all the croissants have been made.

*Heat the oven to 220ºC, remove the croissants from the fridge and bake for 20 minutes, or until golden brown. Then remove from the oven.

*While still hot, wet them with syrup with the help of a brush. Sprinkle with the chopped walnuts and let them cool. Once cold, sprinkle with icing sugar and serve.

Banana Oats Smoothie

Banana Oats Smoothie. (Source: Getty Images) Banana Oats Smoothie. (Source: Getty Images)

By Nora Bali – Owner, MomYoutuber – A Classic Mom

Ingredients

3/4 cup — Frozen milk

1 medium to large size banana

1/4 cup — Instant oatmeal

1-2 tsp — Peanut butter

Crushed almonds

1 tsp — Honey

Method

*In a mixer, add all the above ingredients and churn it until all ingredients are mixed well. Pour it into a tall glass and it is ready to drink.

Which one would you be cooking? Let us know in the comments section below.

