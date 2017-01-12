Happy Lohri 2017: 5 lip-smacking Lohri recipes to make your celebration special

Lohri is usually incomplete without gajak, rewri, popcorn and Makki-ki-roti. This season, to make the auspicious day even more special, we bring you a few lip-smacking, easy-to-make recipes. Enjoy with your loved ones!
Rose petal almond chikki by The Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi
Ingredients
1 cup – Almonds
1/2 tbsp – Ghee
3/4 cup – Sugar
A pinch of green cardamom
A pinch of saffron (kesar)
1/2 cup – Dried rose petals
Method
* Preheat the oven to 200 degrees. Take a baking tray and place almonds in it. Roast in the oven at 200 degrees for 7 to 8 mins. Take a heavy rolling pin and grease it with ghee.
* Similarly, grease the worktop on which you are going to roll the chikki. Pour ghee into a thick-bottomed pan and add sugar, cardamom powder and saffron strands. Cook till it turns into a thick syrup and light brown in colour. Remove from heat. Add roasted nuts, mix and immediately transfer onto the greased worktop.
* Sprinkle dried rose petals and roll out with a greased rolling pin to one centimetre thickness. Make marks with knife while slightly warm. When cool, scrape with knife and cut into marked pieces. Store in an air-tight container.
Punjabi winter in a Mille Feuille by The Claridges, New Delhi
Ingredients
500g – Makki ka atta
50g – Salt
200ml – Water
30g – Butter
1kg – Fresh mustard leaves
20g – Dhania powder
500g – Bathua
15g – Kutti mirch
200g – Makki ka atta
30g – Salt
5g – Cumin seed
10g – Kasoori methi
100g – Onion (chopped)
Red chilli powder
100g – Tomato (chopped)
40g – Chillies (chopped)
30g – Jaggery
60g – Garlic (chopped)
30g – White butter
50g – Ginger (chopped)
150g – Ghee
Method
* Mix makki ka atta, salt, water and 30g butter together and make a smooth dough.
* Divide the dough into small balls, roll them and flatten it. Cook inside a tandoor till it gets brown in colour.
* Baste with white butter and serve hot.
* Now, wash the mustard leaves properly and let it boil for sometime till it softens – add makai flour into it. Let it cool and blend until it’s a thick paste.
* Take a handi and add ghee in it. Now, add cumin and chopped garlic to it. Saute for a while, till it turns brown and then add chopped ginger, chilies, tomatoes, dhania powder, red chilli powder and kutti mirch. Cook it on low for a while.
* Add mustard leaves paste and kasoori methi powder to it and cook until the ghee starts rising on the side.
* Cut the Makki ki roti with a round cutter and stack alternately with the saag. After two layers of each, top with a quenelle of white butter and serve with a spoonful of jaggery.
Corn & Carrot Kheer by Chef Ashish Rai, Head – Culinary, Barbeque Nation
Ingredients
1 cup – Carrot (grated)
½ cups – Corn kernels (boiled)
1tbsp – Ghee
1ltr – Milk
½ cup – Sugar
1 – Almond (chopped)
10 – Pistachios (chopped)
1/4 tsp – Green cardamom powder
A pinch of Saffron (kesar) soaked in one tbsp warm milk
Method
* Coarsely grind the corns in a food processor and set aside.
* In a small bowl, soak the saffron and cardamom powder with milk, set aside.
* In a deep non-stick pan, heat ghee and then add carrot and sugar. Saute till the raw flavour of carrot is gone.
* In the same pan, add milk and bring it to a boil.
* Keeping aside a few pistachios for garnish, add the rest to the milk. Add almonds and mix.
* Add corn mixture, saffron mixture and mix well.
* Let the kheer cool down to room temperature and then leave it in the fridge to chill.
* Garnish with pistachios and chill.
Dahi Aam Papad Ki Tikki by Ravindra Choudhary, Executive Chef, Fio Cookhouse & Bar
Ingredients
120g – Hung dahi
90g – Paneer
15g – Roasted channa powder
10g – Green chilli
5g – Green coriander
5g – Chopped ginger
10g – Aam papad
3g – Elachi powder
3g – Black pepper powder
5g – Salt
10g – Kaju
15g – Milk powder
60g – Refined oil
Method
* Mash hung dahi and paneer together to get a smooth mixture. Now, add green chilli, ginger, coriander, salt, black pepper, green elachi powder, milk powder and roasted channa powder and mix together to get a smooth dough.
* Divide the dough in five equal portions of 70g each and stuff chopped Aam papad and Kaju in the centre to make a tikki.
* Deep fry the dahi tikki to light golden colour and serve hot with the green mint chutney.
Pepper Garlic Almonds by Almond Board of California
Ingredients
110g – Almonds
30g – Blanched and peeled almonds
1 – Egg white
3g – Salt
10g – Garlic (peeled)
3g – Crushed black pepper
5g – Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Method
* Make a fine paste of the blanched and peeled almonds.
* Roast the garlic with olive oil till brown and blend it into a paste.
* Mix the almond paste, garlic paste, egg white, salt and pepper. Roll the almonds in the mixture properly.
* Roast the rolled almonds in a preheated oven at 180 degrees for 7 to 8 mins.
* Cool and serve.