Happy Independence Day 2017: This Dangal-themed Aamir Khan cake is ‘world’s most expensive’

The edible structure is 4-feet tall from the base to the tip of Aamir Khan’s head. (Source: Broadway Bakery Dubai/ Youtube) The edible structure is 4-feet tall from the base to the tip of Aamir Khan’s head. (Source: Broadway Bakery Dubai/ Youtube)

Aamir Khan’s Dangal had not only taken box office in India by storm but also has won hearts around the globe. So it shouldn’t be surprising when a Bollywood buff in Dubai ordered a Dangal-themed cake for Independence Day celebrations. But what’s exceptional is that like the film, the cake is special and has been deemed as ‘World’s most expensive cake’. Wondering why? Well, it’s because it’s coated with gold.

Yes, commemorating the success of Phogat sisters, like the film, the cake too flaunts two Delhi Common Wealth Games gold medals and it has been laden with “edible gold”. “The client wanted gold to be generously incorporated into the cake and we fulfilled the request by coating each medal with 75g of edible gold,” the Broadway Bakery Dubai said.

And with all that opulence it cake is worth a whopping $40,000 that roughly would cost more than Rs 25 lakh! The edible structure is 4ft tall from the base to the tip of Aamir Khan’s head. The cake weighs 54kg and can “comfortably serve 240 guests”.

The detailed cake is nothing but a work of art and took the bakers almost four weeks to craft the masterpiece. The cake features models of Mahavir Singh Phogat (played by Aamir Khan) and his daughters Geeta and Babita Phogat (played Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar). The cake is inspired by the setting of the film, which shows the ‘akhada’ build by Khan, with the young girls sweating it out on the sand, as their father observes.

The sugar models of the actors are perfect and have a striking resemblance to the reel characters. Especially, the big marionette of Aamir Khan that has been achieved by replicating not only his clothes and postures but his immaculate expression. In fact, the fondant artists, head chef, and hi-tech product design teams studied Khan’s personality for over a week to master it. And, we have to say, the end result is beautiful and accurate.

See here how the cake was made:

The entire structure is edible from the straws over the shed to the sand spread across the akhada. The cake has been made entirely using sugar fondant, the signature chocolate sponge, ganache, Belgian chocolate, demerara sugar and edible gold, the bakery said.

But they are not new to making popular pop culture themed cakes. In June they made other ‘most’ expensive cake that time inspired by Game of Thrones as a tribute to Tyrion Lannister. The cost $27,000 (over Rs 15 lakh).

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd