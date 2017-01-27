Happy Chinese New Year 2017: Lovers of Chinese food, celebrate good times with these delicious recipes

Enjoy Chinese New Year with these amazing recipes. Enjoy Chinese New Year with these amazing recipes.

Chinese cuisine will always have a special place among food connoisseurs in India. Before the much favoured Japanese and Italian food became a rage, it was Chinese food that ruled the heart of the country. On the occasion of Chinese New Year, The Year of the Rooster, we pay homage to all those times we tucked into all the roadside momo and chowmeins with these delectable recipes.

Happy Chinese New Year!

Roasted Duck in Sichuan Sauce by Barbeque Nation

Ingredients

1kg – Duck (medium size)

4 tsp – Dark soy sauce

100ml – Olive oil

1 tbsp – Red chili paste

4tbsp – Ginger (chopped)

4tbsp – Garlic (chopped)

2tsp – Cinnamon powder

1tsp – Star anise powder

2tsp – Black pepper powder

Salt to taste

2 sprigs – Rosemary

2 sprigs – Thyme

Mixed vegetables like carrot, potato, onion, celery, and broccoli for the bedding (as per your requirement)

Method

* In a medium round bottomed bowl add soy sauce, red chili paste, ginger, garlic, cinnamon powder, star anise, black pepper powder, salt, rosemary and thyme and whisk it lightly. Set aside.

* With a sharp edged knife, poke the duck from inside, so that the meat absorbs the marinade.

* Place the duck in a deep roasting pan and apply the prepared marinade both on the inside and the outside. Allow the duck to rest in the marinade for 2 hours inside a refrigerator.

* In a deep baking tray sprinkle some oil and arrange a fine bedding of vegetables and herbs. Place the duck on the vegetable bedding, keeping the legs vertical.

* Roast the duck at 160 degree celsius for 35 – 40 mins.

* Serve hot.

Deconstructed Chilli Basil Fish by Chef Vivek Kumar, Oxford Golf Resort, Pune

Ingredients

12g – Banana chili

80g – Fish fillet (minced)

20g – Onion (chopped)

20g – Ginger (chopped)

10g – Garlic (minced)

15g – Green chili (chopped)

15g – Salt

10g – Fresh black pepper

15ml – Vinegar

8g – Fresh basil (chopped)

1 – Lemon

40g – Refined flour

40g – Corn flour .

2 – Eggs

10g – Red chili paste

2ltr – Oil (for frying)

20g – Spring onion (chopped)

Method

* In a bowl, mix onion, ginger, garlic, green chili, vinegar, basil, salt, pepper and minced fish together.

* In another bowl, mix corn flour, refined flour and red chili paste. Break in the eggs in the mixture and make a thick batter by adding water, lemon juice and lemon rind.

* Slit banana chili lengthwise, do not cut it through.

* In the cavity of the banana chili, fill in the fish mixture.

* Press with both palms to seal chili properly.

* Dip the stuffed chili in the batter and deep fry on a medium flame for 8-10 mins.

* Let it turn golden.

* Take out the deep fried chili fish, remove excess oil with the help of a kitchen towel.

* Cut it into half, arrange on a serving platter, garnish with spring onion and serve along with Szechwan sauce.

Wok Fried Fish with Ginger Onion by Grand Hyatt, Mumbai

Ingredients

500g – Whole fresh snapper

250g – Chicken stock

40g – Pok choy

5g – Black pepper (crushed)

5g – Salt

3g – Sugar

5g – Garlic (sliced)

5g – Ginger (sliced)

5g – Oyster sauce

10g – Spring onions (chopped finely)

10ml – Chinese rice wine

3g – Red chili (sliced lengthwise)

5g – Sesame oil

2g – Chili oil

2g – Potato starch

Method

* Clean the fish and keep it on a platter.

* To make the sauce, wok toss ginger, chili, spring onion in chili oil. Now, add oyster sauce, rice wine and chicken stock to it and bring it to a boil. Season with salt, pepper and sugar.

* Pour the sauce over the raw fish and steam it for 7 mins.

* Once done, separate the fish from the sauce and place it on the final serving platter.

* Put the sauce back into the wok, add pok choy and simmer for 3 mins.

* Remove pok choy and arrange it next to the fish on the serving platter

* Bring the sauce to a boil one last time and add sesame oil to it. You can slightly thicken the sauce by adding potato starch.

* Once done, pour the sauce over the fish and serve immediately.

Lobster Hot Garlic by Rainforest Resto-Bar Delhi

Ingredients

1 – Medium sized lobster

1 tbsp – Onions (chopped)

1 tbsp – Garlic (chopped)

1 tsp – Celery (chopped)

100g – Bell peppers (chopped)

1 – Egg

1 tsp – Green chilies (chopped)

30g – Corn flour

15g – Refined flour

Salt to taste

1/2 tsp – White pepper powder

1 1/2 tbsp – Refined oil

1 tbsp – Red chili paste

3 tbsp – Sichuan sauce

Spring onion for garnish

1 tbsp – Tomato ketchup

1/2 tsp – Broth powder

1/4 tsp – Aromat powder

1/2 tsp – Fried garlic flakes

Method

* Shell the lobster and cut it into medium sized pieces. Marinate it with egg, salt, white pepper powder, corn flour and refined flour. Deep fry in hot oil. Keep aside.

* Now in a wok, heat oil. Add chopped onions, garlic, green chilies and celery and sauté for 30 seconds.

* Add the remaining ingredients except corn flour and spring onions. Now add the fried lobster pieces and stir fry for a couple of minutes.

* Mix the remaining corn flour in water and add it to the prepared dish to adjust the consistency. Garnish with chopped spring onions and fried garlic flakes and serve hot.

Peking Style Chicken by Sheraton Saket

Ingredients

800g – Whole chicken

50g – Honey

40ml – White vinegar

40g – Spring onion

40g – Cucumber

20g – Duck pan cake

40g – Hoisin sauce

30g – Garlic

100g – Sticky rice

200g – Salt

10g – Pepper

20g – Chicken broth powder

Method

* Warm a mixture of honey, white vinegar and water and pour it on the whole chicken.

* Take out the chicken from the sauce and stuff rice inside it.

* Roast it for 30 mins in 300 degree celsius and then let it rest for 5 mins.

* Roast the chicken again for 20 mins in 200 degree celsius.

* Take it out from the oven and slice it well.

* Serve with spring onions.

Hot Meat Dishes – Pork Ribs with Tomatoes Hot Meat Dishes – Pork Ribs with Tomatoes

Pork Ribs with Coffee Sauce by Chef Raymond Sim, R.E.D – Rare Eastern Dining, Radisson Blu Noida

Ingredients

For Pork marinade

2500g – Pork rib

50ml – Lemon juice

5g – Sweet soda

15 ml – Rose wine

Salt to taste

1 – Egg

20g – Corn starch

10g – Maida

300ml- Vegetable oil for frying

For Coffee sauce

15g – Coffee powder

15g – Sugar

Salt to taste

40ml – Water

15g – Apple jam

2g – Chicken broth powder

10g – Tomato ketchup

Method

For Pork marinade

* Wash and cut the pork ribs and marinate it with all the ingredients.

* Rest for 30 mins.

* Add corn starch and maida and mix it well.

* Deep fry and keep it aside.

For Coffee sauce

* Boil coffee powder and water together.

* Simmer and put the rest of the ingredients together.

* Bring it to a boil and remove from flame.

* Cool it down to room temperature.

For the ribs

* Heat the wok and put fried ribs in it.

* Pour coffee sauce on top of the ribs and mix it well.

* Garnish with spring onion or fresh cilantro and serve hot.

Spiced Caramelised Pork Belly with Pineapple and Crispy Garlic by Chef Sudip Mishra, executive sous chef, JW Marriott Kolkata

Ingredients

4200g – Pork belly

150g – Hoisin sauce

150g – Chicken powder

100g – Sugar

50g – Salt

500g – Pineapple

60g – Sweet basil

150g – Fresh red chili

100g – Onion

150g – Garlic

For Caramel sauce

300g – Sugar

100ml – Light soy sauce

100ml – Sweet soy sauce

75ml – Dark soy sauce

150g – Chicken powder

50ml – Shaoxing wine

Method

* Marinate the whole pork belly with all the ingredients except the vegetables.

* Slow cook at 140 degree celsius for 4 to 5 hours.

* Drain the liquid and chill the pork overnight, pressing it down with a heavy pan.

* The next day, cut it into cubes and dust it with corn flour and fry till it’s crisp.

* Sauté the vegetables and add the caramel sauce.

* Toss the pork belly in the sauce and serve.

Chicken Chop in Spicy Garlic Sauce by Chef Pankaj Jha, senior executive sous chef, The Suryaa New Delhi

Ingredients

160g – Chicken

10g – Chicken broth

5g – Light soy sauce

10g – Ginger

10g – Garlic

100g – Panko crumb

10g – Chili paste

1- Egg

Salt to taste

Refined oil (to fry)

5g – Chili (chopped)

Method

* Marinate the chicken with light soy sauce, ginger, garlic, chopped chili and broth powder.

* Dip it in Panko bread crumb and then deep fry it in oil.

* Serve hot with spicy garlic sauce.

