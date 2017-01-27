Happy Chinese New Year 2017: Lovers of Chinese food, celebrate good times with these delicious recipes

Chinese cuisine will always have a special place among food connoisseurs in India. Before the much favoured Japanese and Italian food became a rage, it was Chinese food that ruled the heart of the country. On the occasion of Chinese New Year, The Year of the Rooster, we pay homage to all those times we tucked into all the roadside momo and chowmeins with these delectable recipes.
Happy Chinese New Year!
Roasted Duck in Sichuan Sauce by Barbeque Nation
Ingredients
1kg – Duck (medium size)
4 tsp – Dark soy sauce
100ml – Olive oil
1 tbsp – Red chili paste
4tbsp – Ginger (chopped)
4tbsp – Garlic (chopped)
2tsp – Cinnamon powder
1tsp – Star anise powder
2tsp – Black pepper powder
Salt to taste
2 sprigs – Rosemary
2 sprigs – Thyme
Mixed vegetables like carrot, potato, onion, celery, and broccoli for the bedding (as per your requirement)
Method
* In a medium round bottomed bowl add soy sauce, red chili paste, ginger, garlic, cinnamon powder, star anise, black pepper powder, salt, rosemary and thyme and whisk it lightly. Set aside.
* With a sharp edged knife, poke the duck from inside, so that the meat absorbs the marinade.
* Place the duck in a deep roasting pan and apply the prepared marinade both on the inside and the outside. Allow the duck to rest in the marinade for 2 hours inside a refrigerator.
* In a deep baking tray sprinkle some oil and arrange a fine bedding of vegetables and herbs. Place the duck on the vegetable bedding, keeping the legs vertical.
* Roast the duck at 160 degree celsius for 35 – 40 mins.
* Serve hot.
Deconstructed Chilli Basil Fish by Chef Vivek Kumar, Oxford Golf Resort, Pune
Ingredients
12g – Banana chili
80g – Fish fillet (minced)
20g – Onion (chopped)
20g – Ginger (chopped)
10g – Garlic (minced)
15g – Green chili (chopped)
15g – Salt
10g – Fresh black pepper
15ml – Vinegar
8g – Fresh basil (chopped)
1 – Lemon
40g – Refined flour
40g – Corn flour .
2 – Eggs
10g – Red chili paste
2ltr – Oil (for frying)
20g – Spring onion (chopped)
Method
* In a bowl, mix onion, ginger, garlic, green chili, vinegar, basil, salt, pepper and minced fish together.
* In another bowl, mix corn flour, refined flour and red chili paste. Break in the eggs in the mixture and make a thick batter by adding water, lemon juice and lemon rind.
* Slit banana chili lengthwise, do not cut it through.
* In the cavity of the banana chili, fill in the fish mixture.
* Press with both palms to seal chili properly.
* Dip the stuffed chili in the batter and deep fry on a medium flame for 8-10 mins.
* Let it turn golden.
* Take out the deep fried chili fish, remove excess oil with the help of a kitchen towel.
* Cut it into half, arrange on a serving platter, garnish with spring onion and serve along with Szechwan sauce.
Wok Fried Fish with Ginger Onion by Grand Hyatt, Mumbai
Ingredients
500g – Whole fresh snapper
250g – Chicken stock
40g – Pok choy
5g – Black pepper (crushed)
5g – Salt
3g – Sugar
5g – Garlic (sliced)
5g – Ginger (sliced)
5g – Oyster sauce
10g – Spring onions (chopped finely)
10ml – Chinese rice wine
3g – Red chili (sliced lengthwise)
5g – Sesame oil
2g – Chili oil
2g – Potato starch
Method
* Clean the fish and keep it on a platter.
* To make the sauce, wok toss ginger, chili, spring onion in chili oil. Now, add oyster sauce, rice wine and chicken stock to it and bring it to a boil. Season with salt, pepper and sugar.
* Pour the sauce over the raw fish and steam it for 7 mins.
* Once done, separate the fish from the sauce and place it on the final serving platter.
* Put the sauce back into the wok, add pok choy and simmer for 3 mins.
* Remove pok choy and arrange it next to the fish on the serving platter
* Bring the sauce to a boil one last time and add sesame oil to it. You can slightly thicken the sauce by adding potato starch.
* Once done, pour the sauce over the fish and serve immediately.
Lobster Hot Garlic by Rainforest Resto-Bar Delhi
Ingredients
1 – Medium sized lobster
1 tbsp – Onions (chopped)
1 tbsp – Garlic (chopped)
1 tsp – Celery (chopped)
100g – Bell peppers (chopped)
1 – Egg
1 tsp – Green chilies (chopped)
30g – Corn flour
15g – Refined flour
Salt to taste
1/2 tsp – White pepper powder
1 1/2 tbsp – Refined oil
1 tbsp – Red chili paste
3 tbsp – Sichuan sauce
Spring onion for garnish
1 tbsp – Tomato ketchup
1/2 tsp – Broth powder
1/4 tsp – Aromat powder
1/2 tsp – Fried garlic flakes
Method
* Shell the lobster and cut it into medium sized pieces. Marinate it with egg, salt, white pepper powder, corn flour and refined flour. Deep fry in hot oil. Keep aside.
* Now in a wok, heat oil. Add chopped onions, garlic, green chilies and celery and sauté for 30 seconds.
* Add the remaining ingredients except corn flour and spring onions. Now add the fried lobster pieces and stir fry for a couple of minutes.
* Mix the remaining corn flour in water and add it to the prepared dish to adjust the consistency. Garnish with chopped spring onions and fried garlic flakes and serve hot.
Peking Style Chicken by Sheraton Saket
Ingredients
800g – Whole chicken
50g – Honey
40ml – White vinegar
40g – Spring onion
40g – Cucumber
20g – Duck pan cake
40g – Hoisin sauce
30g – Garlic
100g – Sticky rice
200g – Salt
10g – Pepper
20g – Chicken broth powder
Method
* Warm a mixture of honey, white vinegar and water and pour it on the whole chicken.
* Take out the chicken from the sauce and stuff rice inside it.
* Roast it for 30 mins in 300 degree celsius and then let it rest for 5 mins.
* Roast the chicken again for 20 mins in 200 degree celsius.
* Take it out from the oven and slice it well.
* Serve with spring onions.
Pork Ribs with Coffee Sauce by Chef Raymond Sim, R.E.D – Rare Eastern Dining, Radisson Blu Noida
Ingredients
For Pork marinade
2500g – Pork rib
50ml – Lemon juice
5g – Sweet soda
15 ml – Rose wine
Salt to taste
1 – Egg
20g – Corn starch
10g – Maida
300ml- Vegetable oil for frying
For Coffee sauce
15g – Coffee powder
15g – Sugar
Salt to taste
40ml – Water
15g – Apple jam
2g – Chicken broth powder
10g – Tomato ketchup
Method
For Pork marinade
* Wash and cut the pork ribs and marinate it with all the ingredients.
* Rest for 30 mins.
* Add corn starch and maida and mix it well.
* Deep fry and keep it aside.
For Coffee sauce
* Boil coffee powder and water together.
* Simmer and put the rest of the ingredients together.
* Bring it to a boil and remove from flame.
* Cool it down to room temperature.
For the ribs
* Heat the wok and put fried ribs in it.
* Pour coffee sauce on top of the ribs and mix it well.
* Garnish with spring onion or fresh cilantro and serve hot.
Spiced Caramelised Pork Belly with Pineapple and Crispy Garlic by Chef Sudip Mishra, executive sous chef, JW Marriott Kolkata
Ingredients
4200g – Pork belly
150g – Hoisin sauce
150g – Chicken powder
100g – Sugar
50g – Salt
500g – Pineapple
60g – Sweet basil
150g – Fresh red chili
100g – Onion
150g – Garlic
For Caramel sauce
300g – Sugar
100ml – Light soy sauce
100ml – Sweet soy sauce
75ml – Dark soy sauce
150g – Chicken powder
50ml – Shaoxing wine
Method
* Marinate the whole pork belly with all the ingredients except the vegetables.
* Slow cook at 140 degree celsius for 4 to 5 hours.
* Drain the liquid and chill the pork overnight, pressing it down with a heavy pan.
* The next day, cut it into cubes and dust it with corn flour and fry till it’s crisp.
* Sauté the vegetables and add the caramel sauce.
* Toss the pork belly in the sauce and serve.
Chicken Chop in Spicy Garlic Sauce by Chef Pankaj Jha, senior executive sous chef, The Suryaa New Delhi
Ingredients
160g – Chicken
10g – Chicken broth
5g – Light soy sauce
10g – Ginger
10g – Garlic
100g – Panko crumb
10g – Chili paste
1- Egg
Salt to taste
Refined oil (to fry)
5g – Chili (chopped)
Method
* Marinate the chicken with light soy sauce, ginger, garlic, chopped chili and broth powder.
* Dip it in Panko bread crumb and then deep fry it in oil.
* Serve hot with spicy garlic sauce.