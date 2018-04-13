Happy Bihu 2018: Celebrate the festival with these 5 delicious Assamese recipes

How are you planning to feast this Bihu? Here are five mouthwatering traditional delicacies that you must try. (Source: Sarwar Borah) How are you planning to feast this Bihu? Here are five mouthwatering traditional delicacies that you must try. (Source: Sarwar Borah)

Bihu is mainly a harvest festival, wherein the farmers thank the lord for the successful harvest and welcome the spring season. One of the most important festivals of Assam, Bohag Bihu falls on April 14 this year. A time to spread joy, zest, zeal and feast with loved ones, the festival is celebrated for seven days, wherein each day holds a different significance. The seven days are known as Chot Bihu, Goru Bihu, Manuh Bihu, Kutum Bihu, Senehi Bihu, Chera Bihu and Mela Bihu.

But what’s a festival without good food? In a country of foodies, it’s a blasphemy to not celebrate without a fine buffet, be it at home or otherwise. Traditional dishes like Pitha and Khaar are the most desired on such occasions and Bihu is no different. Hence, here are five recipes that you can make at home for your loved ones this Assamese New Year.

Ghila Pitha/Tel Pitha

By Shabnam Borah, owner of Shabnam’s Kitchen

Ingredients:

500g — Rice flour (ideally new rice)

300g — Jaggery

1tbsp — Orange peel

1tbsp — Saunf

1tbsp — Sticky rice flour

A pinch — Baking powder

Mustard oil — For frying

Method:

* Mix rice flour, sticky rice, fine jaggery, saunf, orange peel and form a wet dough.

* Keep the dough overnight. Next day, add baking powder.

* Make small oval shaped balls.

* Deep fry till it turns golden brown.

Laai Xaak Khaar Pitha Guri Di

By Shabnam Borah, owner of Shabnam’s Kitchen

Ingredients:

1/2 kg — Rai herbs (finely chopped)

100g — Arbi (chopped)

20g — Rice paste

20g — Mustard paste

5g — Ginger-garlic paste

10 cloves — Garlic

2 pieces — Green chilli

1/2 cup — Khar (alkaline)

Salt — To taste

Mustard oil — For frying

Method:

* Fry the garlic in oil till it turns light brown. Add the chopped rai herbs, chilli and ginger-garlic paste and stir.

* Let the water dry out. Add khar (alkaline), salt and boiled chopped arbi. Stir well.

* Add rice paste and mustard paste.

* Add water as desired for the gravy.

* Before turning off the flame, add some raw mustard oil for a pungent flavour.

Bora Saulor Aroiya Pitha

By Shabnam Borah, owner of Shabnam’s Kitchen

Ingredients:

1 kg — Bora saul/ Thai sticky rice

2 — Coconut (shredded)

500 g — Sugar

Method:

* Wash the rice and soak for 10 minutes. Then drain the water and keep it aside. After draining the water, grind the wet rice.

* Mix sugar with shredded coconut, and heat it on low flame till the sugar melts and the coconut starts to bind.

* Put a tawa on low flame and spread the rice powder in a round shape. Put the sugary coconut and fold it.

* Press the pitha with a clean cotton cloth so that the fold doesn’t open.

Aloo Pitika

Aloo Pitika is a signature side dish from Assam made using mashed potatoes and a few other ingredients. It is quite easy to make, and here are the steps that you should follow to prepare it.

Watch the video here:

Narikolor Poor Diya Joon Pitha

A sweet dish with a coconut filling, the delicacy that is deep fried later is perfect for evening snacks. Treat your family and friends with a plate full of Joon Pitha.

Watch the video here:

What dish would you like to try out this Bihu? Tell us in the comments below.

