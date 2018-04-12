Happy Baisakhi 2018: Try out these 5 simple recipes on the festive season

Happy Baisakhi 2018: Try these simple recipes that will help you win hearts of your loved ones. (Source: Pixabay.com) Happy Baisakhi 2018: Try these simple recipes that will help you win hearts of your loved ones. (Source: Pixabay.com)

The festival of Baisakhi, popularly known as Vaisakhi, is a historical as well as a religious celebration that takes place across India among the Sikh community. The day marks the beginning of the Sikh New Year and the traditional solar New Year for Hindus. This year, Baisakhi will be celebrated on April 14. A harvest festival that celebrates food, it is a perfect occasion to give new recipes a try and share with family and friends. However, one can often get confused with the abundance of dishes and recipes as when it comes to Punjabi cuisine, the options are never-ending.

From meethi lassi and kheer to the ever delicious makke-ki-roti to sarson ka saag, traditional food items are the first pick. To enhance the celebration and also to make things simpler for you, we have curated a list of five recipes that you can try this Baisakhi. Give these mouthwatering dishes a try and leave your guests asking for more.

You can start easy with the preparation of Punjabi Sweet Lassi for your family and friends. Along with this recipe, you can always add or subtract ingredients as per your taste, giving it a personal touch. As Punjab is quite popular for its big lassi glass, offer sweet lassi to your guests this Baisakhi.

Sweet rice is a traditional dish served on the occasion of Baisakhi. The delicacy is easy to make but enough to add a delicious touch to the celebration.

Easy to make and easier to impress, aloo puri is a simple and delicious dish for Baisakhi. Check out this delicious recipe of crispy puris that can be served with savoury potatoes.

Now if you want to try something offbeat yet traditional, picking kala chana and paneer sabzi is probably a good idea. You can serve this dish with puri, laccha paratha or naan. Give your regular recipe a slight twist with the touch of paneer.

No meal is complete without a dessert. So, why not give kheer a try this Baisakhi? This traditional gavhachi kheer recipe is not only simple to follow but also a perfect way to conclude the festival.

What dish are you planning to prepare this Baisakhi? Tell us in the comments below.

