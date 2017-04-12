Happy Baisakhi 2017: Enjoy these 3 traditional recipes this season

Made from fresh harvest Baisakhi celebrations are incomplete without these delicacies! Made from fresh harvest Baisakhi celebrations are incomplete without these delicacies!

Baisakhi the harvest festival celebrated widely across Punjab and Haryana is also an important religious festival for the Sikhs. And as no Indian festival is complete without delicious food, this is also no exception. The festival is celebrated to mark the harvest of Rabi crops, thus the food made during the festivity includes items from the fresh produce. It is also a Thanksgiving festival where farmers thank nature and God for a bountiful harvest.

And when it comes to Punjabi cuisine, the traditional items are always a favourite. From Makki ki Roti to Sarsoon ka Saag and of course with Mithi Lassi and Kheer, it’s hard to resist!

So, to make your Baisakhi celebrations delicious, here are three quintessential dishes provided by Ravindra Rawat, Head Chef, The Chatter House, New Delhi.

PINDI CHOLE

Pondi chole Pondi chole

Ingredients:

250g – White chickpeas (Kabuli chana soaked for overnight and drained)

100g – Tomato pulp

50g – Onion (grated)

2 tbsp – Split Bengal Gram (Channa dal)

2 – Black cardamom (badi elaichi)

1 – Small stick of cinnamon (dalchini)

2 tsp – Tea powder

1 tsp – Ginger (finely chopped)

1 tsp – Fresh green chillies (finely chopped)

1/2 tsp – Garlic paste

1 tsp – Coriander powder

1 tsp – Garam Masala

2 tsp – Chole Masala

1 tsp – Red chilli powder

3 tbsp – Oil

2 tbsp – Coriander (finely chopped)

Salt to taste

Method:

* Make a small potli by tying the cardamom, cinnamon and tea powder in a 2″ x 2″ piece of muslin cloth.

* Put the White chickpea, Split Bengal Gram, baking soda, salt and 2½ cups of water in a pressure cooker, and insert the potli and cook for 3 whistles.

* Allow the steam to escape before opening the lid. Discard the potli and keep aside.

* Heat the oil in a deep non-stick pan, add the ginger and green chillies and sauté on a medium flame for 30 seconds.

* Add the onions and garlic paste and sauté on a medium flame for 5 minutes.

* Add the tomato pulp, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 3 minutes, while stirring occasionally.

* Add the coriander powder, garam masala, chilli powder, chole masala, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 1 minute

* Add the boiled chickpea along with the water and salt, mix well and cook on medium flame for 15 minutes or till the water dried out, while stirring occasionally.

* Add the coriander and mix well.

SARSON KA SAAG

Sarson ka saag Sarson ka saag

Ingredients

500g – Mustard greens (sarsoon saag washed and finely chopped)

500g – Spinach (sarsoon saag washed and finely chopped)

50g – Onion (finely chopped)

1 and 1/2 tbsp – Fresh green chillies (finely chopped)

1 tbsp – Garlic (finely chopped)

1 tbsp – Ginger (finely chopped)

1 tsp – Cumin seeds

1/4 tsp – Asafoetida (Hing)

1/2 tsp – Turmeric powder

1 tsp – Red chilli powder

1 tsp – Cumin powder (optional)

1 tsp – Coriander powder (optional)

1 tbsp – Oil

1 tbsp – Ghee

Salt to taste

Method:

* Boil enough water in a deep non-stick pan, add the mustard leaves, spinach and green chillies. Mix well and cook on a high flame for 4 to 5 minutes, while stirring occasionally.

* Strain using a strainer and drain well.

* Refresh it twice in cold water immediately and drain well again. Keep aside for 2 to 3 minutes to cool slightly.

* Blend in a mixer to a coarse mixture using ½ cup of water.

* Heat the oil in a non-stick kadhai and add the cumin seeds.

* When the seeds crackle, add the garlic, ginger and asafoetida and sauté on a medium flame for about 30 seconds.

* Add the onions and again sauté on a medium flame for 1 to 2 minutes.

* Once done, add the mustard leaves-spinach mixture, turmeric powder, chilli powder, coriander-cumin seeds powder and salt. Mix well and cook on a medium flame for about 2 to 3 minutes, while stirring occasionally.

* Add ghee and serve hot with makai ki roti.

KESARI PHIRNI

Keshri phirni Keshri phirni

Ingredients:

200g – Rice

200g – Sugar

200g – Condensed Milk

2l – Milk

2 tbsp – Almonds (finely chopped)

1 tsp – Kewra essence

1 tsp – Saffron

1 – Silverleaf

Method:

* Wash, dry and coarsely grind rice.

* Heat milk in a heavy bottom pan and add rice to it. Cook till slightly thick.

* Add sugar and condensed milk (adjust according to taste). Cook till milk is reduced to half and its consistency is thick.

* Add Kewra essence and take off heat.

* Transfer to a serving bowl. Chill the Phirni for several hours.

* Serve garnished with almonds, saffron and silver leaf.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd