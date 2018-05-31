Follow Us:
Thursday, May 31, 2018
Self-drive road trips now easier than ever Sponsored

Self-drive road trips now easier than ever
Latest News

VIDEO: Ever had a hangover? These 10 strange remedies can work like a charm

From prairie oysters, which is a drink made from raw eggs, whiskey and Tabasco sauce, to burying yourself in cold, wet sand, here are some bizarre ways of getting rid of that horrible hangover.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 31, 2018 9:15:38 pm
Related News

 

After a night of heavy drinking, tackling headaches, nausea, and general malaise seems to be the biggest trouble in the morning. While lemon is one ingredient many abide by, it may not be the only remedy available. From prairie oysters, which is a drink made from raw eggs, whiskey and Tabasco sauce, to burying yourself in cold, wet sand there are many bizarre ways of getting rid of that hangover.

While the remedies may sound a little off-beat, they sure can be worth a try.

ALSO READ | Can drinking too much water harm you?

So if any of you are experiencing a severe headache caused by consuming an excess amount of alcohol, then watching this video might help. Moreover, to avoid a hangover situation again, here are certain drinks you can keep away from as they give the worst hangover.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now