Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day: 5 easy and quick ways to make grilled cheese sandwich tastier

It won’t be an exaggeration to say that on a lazy day, grilled cheese sandwiches are a saviour. A comfort food for many, this easy-to-make delicacy has many versions. Over the years, the repository of recipes have only increased and it’s not really a surprise. After all, who doesn’t love the gooey goodness of melted cheese and hot grilled bread with some sumptuous filling?

On the occasion of Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day, we bring to you five quick and easy sandwich recipes that can be made for a lazy Sunday brunch and also for your kid’s lunch.

Here are some recipes of the delicious goodness:

Green Goddess Grilled Cheese

By Chef Swasti Food Strategist, Foodhall

Ingredients:

2 slices – Bread

3tbsp – Pesto

2 slices – Mozzarella cheese

6 – Baby spinach

1 – Avocado (sliced)

3tbsp – Feta or goat cheese

1 cube – Butter

Method:

* Spread the pesto on each slice of the bread.

* On one slice, add sliced mozzarella, baby spinach, avocado slices, goat cheese or feta and another layer of mozzarella. Top it with the second slice of bread and gently press it down.

* In a pan, heat up some butter and gently lay the sandwich.

* Cook it on each side for a few minutes till it looks golden brown. You may press it down gently to seal everything in.

* Once golden brown on both sides, take it off the heat and cut into triangles. Serve immediately.

Caprese Grilled Cheese

By Chef Swasti Food Strategist, Foodhall

Ingredients

2 slices – White bread

100g – Mozzarella (sliced)

1 – Tomato (Sliced)

1tbsp – Basil (chopped)

2tsp – Extra virgin olive oil or Butter

Black pepper to taste

Method:

* Layer one slice of bread with sliced mozzarella, tomatoes and basil.

* Season with crushed black pepper and top it with the second slice of bread.

* Drizzle olive oil or butter in a non-stick pan or skillet. Swirl the pan around to coat the pan evenly with oil.

* Gently lay down the prepared sandwich and cook on both sides till the cheese has melted and bread has turned golden brown.

* Take it off the heat and cut into triangles. Serve immediately with some pesto.

French Onion Grilled Cheese

By Chef Swasti Food Strategist, Foodhall

Ingredients:

5tbsp – Butter

1/2tbsp – Extra virgin olive oil

1 – White onion (thinly sliced)

4 slice – Whole wheat bread

1tsp – Parsley

12 slice – Swiss cheese

Method:

* In a cast iron pan, add 1tbsp butter and oil. Heat it till the butter melts.

* Add the sliced onions and cook over low heat for 30 mins. Do not stir the onions too much. It needs to gently cook and caramelize (to turn dark brown in colour).

* Once it turns colour, add the chopped fresh parsley and set it aside.

* Heat up a new skillet until it is medium hot.

* Butter each slice of bread. Place two slices of bread, butter side down, on the pan.

* Add three slices of cheese on each slice of bread. Wait till it gently melts.

* Add some of the caramelized onions on one slice, when the cheese looks melted enough, sandwich the two slices of bread together.

* Gently press down and take it off the pan. Serve immediately.

Coleslaw Cheese Grilled sandwich

By Chef Udit Bagga & Udit Bhasin, Cafe Out of The Box, Delhi

Ingredients:

2 slices – Bread

2 to 3 – Small lettuce leaves

20g – Coleslaw

4 slices – Cheese

2g – Crushed black pepper

20g – Chilli mayonnaise

1 tsp – Salt

Method:

* Place two bread slices on a cutting board. Evenly spread chilli mayonnaise on both the slices with the help of a knife.

* Place a cheese slice on the bread slices.

* Sprinkle a pinch of crushed black pepper and salt over the cheese slice. Arrange a slice of bread with cheese, alternatively. Add a little coleslaw in between them.

* Place the sandwich in the griller and keep it on till it turns golden brown and crispy.

* Once turned golden brown, place the sandwich on the cutting board and cut them into four equal pieces.

* Serve hot with french fries and garnish with lettuce leaves.

Black Olives and Jalapeno Cheese Sandwich

By Del Monte

Ingredients:

1/2 cup – Black pitted olives

1/4 cup – Jalapenos

10-15 – Basil leaves

1/2 cup – Mayonnaise

1/2 cup – Cheese spread

Black pepper to taste

2 – Assorted bread

Method:

* Roughly chop olives, jalapenos and basil leaves.

* Fold the chopped ingredients in mayonnaise and cheese spread. Season with freshly cracked black pepper.

* Bring the mixture to spreadable consistency by adding some brine from jalapenos.

* Sandwich the spread between toasted sliced bread or baguette or focaccia.

* To serve, cut into fancy shapes or keep as open sandwiches with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.

