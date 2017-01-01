Granola bars to pizzas: 5 Easy-to-make recipes

Because cooking need not be a tedious affair! (Source: Thinkstock Images) Because cooking need not be a tedious affair! (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Try making granola bars, pepperoni pizza bread and fish mayonnaise on wholegrain bread for your party, says an expert.

Naresh Guglani, corporate chef at Del Monte, has listed some quick recipes that are easy to make.

* Granola bars: Crunchy, healthy and delicious bar, an all-star easy to follow recipe. Melt two tablespoon butter in a saucepan with 1/3 cup each honey and brown sugar, and a pinch of salt. Mix in two cups rolled oats, one cup each chopped nuts and dried prunes, and two tablespoons wheat germ. Press into a parchment-lined 8-inch square pan, bake 30 minutes and then cut into bars and enjoy.

* Pepperoni pizza bread: It is such a fun recipe for parties, oozing with loads of mozzarella cheese to make your mouth drool. Halve a small loaf of Italian bread horizontally and toast under the broiler. Brush with extra virgin olive oil, and then top with tomato sauce, grated mozzarella, parmesan and sliced pepperoni and olives. Broil until bubbly. Sprinkle with dried oregano.

What else is making news

* Fish mayonnaise on wholegrain bread: Mix mustard and mayonnaise in a small bowl to blend. Season it with salt and pepper. Keep aside. Mix steamed and flaked fish, finely chopped onions, fresh dill, coarsely chopped capers, lime juice, olive oil, salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Cover and chill until cold for 30 minutes. Spread one tablespoon mayonnaise mixture on one side of a wholegrain bread slice. Cut each bread slice into six pieces. Divide the mixture among bread slices. Transfer to platter and serve.

* Pineapple mini upside down cakes: Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray your muffin tins with non-stick cooking spray. In a mixing bowl, add eggs, white sugar, and pineapple juice. Beat for two minutes. In a separate bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder and salt.

Add to the wet ingredients and turn mixer back on for two minutes. In a small sauce pan, melt the butter and add the brown sugar. Stir on low heat for one minute. Spoon layer of the warm brown sugar mixture into the bottom of each muffin tin, then place a Del Monte pineapple slice. Add a cherry in the middle of each pineapple ring. Pour cake mixture over to fill muffin tin three-fourths of the way full. Bake for 30-35 minutes, until a wooden pick in the centre of cakes comes out clean. De-mould and serve with warm custard.

* Assorted stuffed prunes: Take eight to ten Prunes. Stuff individual prunes with different fillings such as salted almond/gems/salted cashews/roasted pistachios/extra-strong mints. Plate it on silver ware and serve.