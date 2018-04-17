Goa to host wine festival from Thursday

The festival is expected to bring together a host of professionals from the tourism and hospitality industry, hoteliers, restaurateurs, wineries and manufacturers to showcase their premium offerings. (Source: Thinkstock Images) The festival is expected to bring together a host of professionals from the tourism and hospitality industry, hoteliers, restaurateurs, wineries and manufacturers to showcase their premium offerings. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Starting Thursday, Goa will host the 14th edition of the annual four-day wine festival ‘Grape Escapade 2018’ which is expected to see several Indian and international wine brands in attendance.

The festival will be held here and, according to the hosting agency and the state Tourism Ministry, may see lakhs of tourists.

“This is the 14th edition of the Grape Escapade. The four-day event is expected to draw lakhs of tourists in view of the ongoing summer vacations and surge in tourists to the state,” said the state Tourism Department in a statement on Monday.

“Over the years, Grape Escapade has provided a platform for local entrepreneurs to share expertise, display products, engage in B2B, and offers tourists and Goans an opportunity to savour flavours from the vineyard, taste Goan food and experience Goa’s traditions and culture.”

The festival is expected to bring together a host of professionals from the tourism and hospitality industry, hoteliers, restaurateurs, wineries and manufacturers to showcase their premium offerings.

