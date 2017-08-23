At 153kg, this GIANT SAMOSA is the world’s LARGEST

Want to feast on the giant samosa? You’ll have to forget the calories. (Source: Catrin Nye/Twitter) Want to feast on the giant samosa? You’ll have to forget the calories. (Source: Catrin Nye/Twitter)

Love crispy fried samosas filled with spicy potatoes and onions? Look no further, because a giant samosa is here to satiate your hunger pangs! Smashing all records, a king-sized samosa weighing 153.1kg has earned the tag of being the world’s largest. The gigantic snack was made by a dozen volunteers from the Muslim Aid UK charity and then deep-fried in a custom-built vat at East London Mosque. Wondering how it was prepared? Built on a giant wire mesh, it was lifted up into a vat of hot cooking oil before being taken out and weighed.

People from the Guinness Book of World Records were also present to critique and certify the mega-samosa. Adjudicator Pravin Patel spelled out the rules and told AFP that it’s got to be “triangular; contain flour, potatoes, onions and peas; be fried, and retain the shape when cooked”. Not just that, he also said, “It’s got to look and feel like a samosa; it’s got to be edible by humans. The critical record is the net weight. Plus it all has to be eaten. No wastage!”

The team kept all the conditions in mind and prepared the massive snack. Project organiser Farid Islam told the agency that it was very tense and his heart was beating all the time. “It looked like it was going to slide off. A crack appeared and I feared the worst,” the 26-year-old added.

Once it was all done, it went on to be weighed. The independent food safety officer, who had overseen proceedings, gave it the taste test and left scores of people cheering with a thumbs up for the intriguing record. The previous record of 110.8kg was set by Bradford College in northern England in June 2012.

Muslim Aid @Muslim_Aid makes the world’s biggest samosa, weighing in at 153kgs – and serves it to homeless at East London mosque > pic.twitter.com/mETnXndkWg — Catrin Nye (@CatrinNye) August 22, 2017

After 15 hours of struggle, when the green light was given, Patel expressed his delight and let out his worst fears. “Initially I thought it would be a piece of cake: stuff it together, tie up the end and fry it. When I realised there was not a single pot in the country that could hold that weight, we had to get something tailor made,” he said. The samosa was then distributed among the homeless locals via the Salvation Army.

Watch the making of the giant samosa here.

And in video, the record breaking Samosa pic.twitter.com/8A7LCZlFfH — Catrin Nye (@CatrinNye) August 22, 2017

Isn’t it simply stupendous?

