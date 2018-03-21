From ghee to Korean condiments: Top food trends of 2018 according to Pinterest

Here are the hottest food trends of 2018, according to Pinterest. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Here are the hottest food trends of 2018, according to Pinterest. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

For the fourth time in a row, Pinterest has released their annual report of the biggest food trends of 2018 and needless to say, it looks super delicious. Eating healthy and experimenting with ingredients will make for the hottest food trends this year. Also, in vogue are ghee and protein filled coffee, among others.

Here are the 10 biggest fads that you need to know about.

*Air-frying: Air fryers are going to be one of the hottest trends because instead of oil it uses hot air to fry foods including apple crisps and french fries. Healthy, delicious and diet-friendly.

*Soups are the new juices: Vegetable soups and bone broths are not only nutritious, it is also flavourful and a great way to detoxify your body.

*Super coffee: Coffees have got an upgrade. People are mixing protein powders and superfoods like maca (a hormone balancing root) into their morning brew to make it healthier.

*Moroccan ingredients: Moroccan foods are going to be extremely popular this year, according to Pinterest. From appetisers to desserts, spices like cumin, coriander and cardamom are going to be included in dishes.

*Plant-based proteins: Meat will take a backseat and plant-based proteins like lentils, hemp, beans and quinoa will be a huge hit this year as not only it tastes good but is full of nutrition.

*Snappy snacks: Move over chips and tortillas! Dressed up edamame and snap peas are trending on Pinterest.

*Korean hot sauce: Asian hot sauce like Korean Gochujang, a red chili paste made using chili powder, glutinous rice, meju (fermented soybean) powder, yeotgireum (barley malt powder), and salt will take the place of older hot sauces.

*Go desi with Ghee: Clarified butter or ghee, the lactose-free form of butter will find a place in kitchen shelves around the world.

*Vegan desserts: Pinterest found more than 300 per cent pins for vegan desserts. And making it is quite simple — just swap eggs with flax seeds and use coconut oil instead of butter.

*Mocktails: Non-alcoholic mixes with artisanal ingredients and sparkling waters will be a huge hit among food lovers.

Which trend would you like to try out?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd