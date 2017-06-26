Get your herbal drinks handy for monsoon

Therapeutic drinks that are rich in antioxidants that will build up your immunity.(Source: File photo) Therapeutic drinks that are rich in antioxidants that will build up your immunity.(Source: File photo)

Monsoon not only calls for extra care of hair and skin but caution in what you eat and drink. Experts suggest that herbal drinks made up of some of the common ingredients easily available in your kitchen can help you stay away from bad health conditions.

Munmun Ganeriwal, Mumbai-based nutritionist and fitness consultant, and Tapasya Mundra, nutritionist and health coach in New Delhi, listed down a few herbal drinks, their benefits and how to make them easily at home.

* Golden milk: Monsoon brings along dengue, malaria, and fever. This therapeutic drink is rich in antioxidants that will build up immunity, bring down inflammation and reduce protein and fluid loss from the body.

How to make it: Boil milk and water in 1:1 ratio. Add a pinch of turmeric, nutmeg, black pepper powder and 2-3 strands of saffron. Let it simmer till it reduces to half its quantity. Add jaggery to taste and sip on it hot or warm.

* Kashaya: Kashaya is an ayurvedic drink that works as a decongestant and helps to clear the sinuses. It also has anti-bacterial properties that boosts immunity.

How to make it: To make the Kashaya powder, dry roast coriander, cumin and fennel seeds in 4:2:1 ratio along with one tablespoon black peppercorn seeds. Grind these dry spices to a fine powder and store in an airtight jar. To make your brew, boil a glass of water and add one teaspoon Kashaya powder and one tsp grated jaggery to it. Strain and drink it hot.

* Fennel and Carom potion: According to Ayurveda, fennel seeds possess ‘Agnikrut’ qualities — that which improves digestive strength. Carom seeds are rich in essential oils, phytochemicals, minerals like copper that help treat dysentery or diarrhoea, stomach infections, nausea that are typical of rainy season.

How to make it: Add one teaspoon each of fennel (saunf) and carom (ajwain) seeds to boiling water and let it simmer for some time. Remove from flame and add honey to it. Drink this hot after your meal.

* Peppermint tea: It is a refreshing way to boost your health. It has the ability to improve digestion, reduce pain, eliminate inflammation, relax the body and mind, cure bad breath, aid in weight loss, and boost the immunity system.

How to make it: Boil two cups of water, let it sit for 3-4 minutes and heat two-three cups of water separately and add crushed mint leaves. Combine the two waters and drink.

* Rose and Honey tea: It makes Immune system stronger as it is the good source of Vitamin c which in turn safeguards you from various health conditions and combats the infection which comes in the monsoon season. It cures a sore throat and diarrhea which are common in monsoon.

How to make it: Boil the water, put rose petals in it for 5-6 seconds. Turn off the gas, let it infuse till the colour of the water becomes dark. Strain, add honey and drink.

