Baguette should get UNESCO world heritage status, says French President Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron wants the baguette to be bestowed with a UNESCO heritage status. Last year it was Naples' dough-twirling pizza makers who got a green signal by the UN cultural body's World Heritage Committee.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 17, 2018 8:52 pm
Baguette, Baguette Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel Macron Baguette, President Emmanuel Macron Baguette French baguettes is pushed for getting a UNESCO heritage status. (Source: Thinkstock Image)
Alongside the Eiffel Tower, baguettes are one of the most important symbols of France. So much so that French bakers have stressed on the need to recognise these crusty, thin loaves as a part of UNESCO’s list of intangible cultural heritage. This move comes after the art of Naples’ dough-twirling pizza makers got a green signal by the United Nations cultural body’s World Heritage Committee in December.

It has even got the support of French President Emmanuel Macron. According to AFP, Macron told a group of master bakers at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris that the baguette is envied around the world. “We must preserve its excellence and our expertise, and it is for this reason that it should be heritage-listed”, he added.

However, not all Netizens warmed up to the idea. Some of them felt that climate change, refugee crisis, food shortage, etc. are some things that should get more attention rather than a baguette. Here are a few reactions.

