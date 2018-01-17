Baguette should get UNESCO world heritage status, says French President Emmanuel Macron

French baguettes is pushed for getting a UNESCO heritage status. (Source: Thinkstock Image) French baguettes is pushed for getting a UNESCO heritage status. (Source: Thinkstock Image)

Alongside the Eiffel Tower, baguettes are one of the most important symbols of France. So much so that French bakers have stressed on the need to recognise these crusty, thin loaves as a part of UNESCO’s list of intangible cultural heritage. This move comes after the art of Naples’ dough-twirling pizza makers got a green signal by the United Nations cultural body’s World Heritage Committee in December.

It has even got the support of French President Emmanuel Macron. According to AFP, Macron told a group of master bakers at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris that the baguette is envied around the world. “We must preserve its excellence and our expertise, and it is for this reason that it should be heritage-listed”, he added.

However, not all Netizens warmed up to the idea. Some of them felt that climate change, refugee crisis, food shortage, etc. are some things that should get more attention rather than a baguette. Here are a few reactions.

Will all the global challenges of climate change, future of food, future of work do we really need the baguette as a UNESCO world heritage site? 🤣🤣 http://t.co/DxzNOyp8bq #baguette #macron — jenny andersson (@jenandersson1) January 14, 2018

Agree ….more can be done about refugees but seems more is been done about the #BAGUETTE in #France 🇫🇷 — Anwar Lagardien (@zippy99za) January 16, 2018

to divert attention of #French citizen #Macron reaches out to the #Baguette . poor french crushed under heavy taxes can’t afford more — Never again (@KleeSam) January 14, 2018

#FrenchPresident #Macron is care about #Baguette? It’s fine but he needs to improve French economy & financial situation instead of promoting Baguette 🥖 to be listed as #UNESCO cultural treasure!? French people choose him, so good luck ! — Nikki (@NikkiSmith555) January 14, 2018

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd