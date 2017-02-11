Food walk in Mumbai’s historical Byculla neighbourhood

Byculla Railway Station 1 (Source: Wikimedia commons) Byculla Railway Station 1 (Source: Wikimedia commons)

More than 40 participants from different parts of the world participated in a food walk in the centuries old Byculla region on Friday to witness the evolution of the public dining scenario in Indias financial Capital. Titled “Brewing in Byculla,” the food walk was organised in collaboration with the Kala Ghoda arts festival.

“The participants visited some of the most historical eateries of the city and also experienced the evolution of public dining scenario and emergence of cafes and restaurants in Mumbai,” the organisers said in a statement.

One of the oldest Roman Catholic churches in Mumbai, Gloria church was the first destination of the walk followed by the over a century old Masina Hospital. The walk then moved to some of the oldest bakeries in Byculla, a neighbourhood in South Mumbai.

Regal bakery, Byculla bakery and King of Iran, were among the highlights in this segment. Participants were also briefed on the history of these iconic bakeries.

The walk ended at the Byculla market which is spread over 8,200 square metres and is 150 years old.