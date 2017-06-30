Ups and Downs

Inside the cafe Inside the cafe

The term “fitness” connects to “health”, which one often correlates with “natural”. So it was a tad disappointing to see that Bandra’s I Think Fitness Cafe has two aircons being overburdened in an attempt to cool the largely-covered-but-not-quite outdoor seating section. It’s all pretty and comfortable, yes, but definitely not eco-friendly. It’s a bit on the lines of Pali Village Cafe, which is also owned by the same people. It took us some time to make our peace with this, but once we had, it was a smooth ride. Well, almost.

We’ll blame the slow cashier and the unavailability of a few items to teething issues and hope these aspects will be taken care of soon. The food, however, did not leave us with much to complain about. The menu is neither too elaborate nor too brief. We landed there for dinner and found that it suffers from a common problem with most health cafes — sandwiches form a key part of their mains menu. I Think Fitness, however, has ample options with noodles, quinoa, millet and couscous.

We ordered the Prawn Soba Carrot Noodles (Rs 375) to begin the meal with a salad. The other options included ingredients such as as millet, chicken and baby greens. Alongside salads, they do their version of sandwiches, served with peanut and sweet chilli dips. The sandwiches are like Vietnamese rolls, with a stuffing in a rice paper wrap. Of the six varieties available, we considered Asparagus Sweet Potato but eventually ordered the Grilled Tenderloin Beef wrap (Rs 300).

According to the menu, the soba salad comes in a spicy sauce. The version served to us was a bit too tangy for comfort. The wrap was perfect, with pickled veggies and mildly-grilled meat that was perfectly cooked. There was nothing special about the Machamoringa Smoothie (Rs 200), but the flax, kefir and honey power shot (Rs 200) had a nice tangy kick.

From the mains, we chose the Farmer Platter (Rs 450) — buratta, roasted vegetables such as carrots, potatoes and beet with baby greens, in a balsamic reduction. Light yet filling, with fresh greens, it was gorgeous.

The cafe has an interesting desserts menu including a variety of parfaits, such as figs, amaranth and almond, blueberry and chia pudding, mango kefir mousse, and a gluten-free chocolate cake. We opted for the orange and almond cake (Rs 125/ slice), also gluten free.

The mascarpone cream they serve it with was unavailable but we didn’t miss it either. At a time when diners are increasingly health conscious and eateries peddle a lot of food as healthy when it is not, I Think Fitness Cafe holds out promise. All they need to fix are a few hiccups in the service.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App