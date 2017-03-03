Food art: Embroidery is for clothes not cookies, or is it?

Designed by Judit Czinkné Poór, a pastry chef and artist at a cake-decorating shop named Mézesmanna in Hungary, these masterpieces feature bright and beautiful flowers. (Source: Instagram/Judit Czinkné Poór) Designed by Judit Czinkné Poór, a pastry chef and artist at a cake-decorating shop named Mézesmanna in Hungary, these masterpieces feature bright and beautiful flowers. (Source: Instagram/Judit Czinkné Poór)

If you are a cookie lover then you will probably agree that there’s nothing like ‘too much cookie’. Atleast for us, we have never come across a cookie we didn’t want to eat until now. It’s not because these cookies we are talking about look unappealing, infact they are the exact opposite of that – but since they are actually pieces of art. You will want to put them in a frame and just flaunt it in your living room.

Designed by Judit Czinkné Poór, a pastry chef and artist at a cake-decorating shop named Mézesmanna in Hungary, these masterpieces feature bright and beautiful flowers with white details that actually look like lace. Poór who first started icing cookies back in 2014 recently shared a video of herself artfully icing a square cookie from start to finish and also shared photos of her fresh treats on Instagram.

From complex Hungarian patterns to more contemporary designs, this artiste does it all. According to Bored Panda, a lot of practice is involved in perfecting this art. If it’s left on us, we are sure we will be doing it forever!

Here’s a look at a few drool-worthy creations of her:

Simply gorgeous, won’t you agree? It’s just unbelievable how food art can transform everything. We know, for foodies, devouring food is probably the best part of life, but we bet you will spend hours admiring them before you take a bite.

