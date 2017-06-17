Happy Father’s Day 2017: Treat your daddy to delicious spreads across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai

So where are you treating your father at? (Source: Thinkstock Images) So where are you treating your father at? (Source: Thinkstock Images)

With Father’s Day fast approaching, are you wondering how to make your dad’s day memorable? Well, we have you covered. This June 18, treat your father to some of the most delectable delicacies for a lazy Sunday brunch, to let him know you care. While nothing really can make up for what your dad does for you, a brunch treat this Father’s Day could be a heartwarming idea.

Here are some of the restaurants in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Chennai offering delicious spreads this Father’s Day.

NEW DELHI

Treat your favourite man in the world to the sumptuous flavours of Vegetable noodles with pok-choi and asparagus, Pumpkin and walnut dauphinoise, Tarmezi Murg Korma, Hyderabadi Gosht Biryani, accompanied with freshly made pastas and tantalizing soups at Machan.

Where: Machan, The Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi

When: June 18

Price: Rs 2,600, plus taxes

Phone: 011-66513114 / 3244

Celebrate this Father’s Day with a delicious brunch at Creo, accompanied with choice mocktails specially crafted by the chef at Vivanta By Taj.

Where: Creo, Vivanta By Taj, New Delhi

When: June 18

Price: Rs 2,200 (without alcohol), Rs 2,800 (with alcohol)

Phone: 011-6600 3000, 9711097967

From Dal bati in the west to Madua chokha and Liti chokha in the east, Idiyapam in the south to Dal pakwan and Chole Kulcha in the north — treat your dad to local delicacies at the Masala Trail by Osama Jalali.

Where: At both Masala Trail by Osama Jalali outlets

When: June 18, 9am – 11am

Price: Rs 800, plus taxes, for two

Phone: 08882300300

MUMBAI

La Piazza celebrates Father’s Day with a delicious buffet, which includes a selection of pasta, pizzas and main course served on the table and antipasti options showcasing the best of Italian cuisine by Chef Alessandro Sandrolini.

Where: La Piazza, Hyatt Regency, Bhikaiji Cama Place, Ring Road, New Delhi

When: June 18, 12pm – 3pm

Price: Rs 2,450 (Non-Alcoholic Package), Rs 3,250 (Martini and sparkling wine Package), Rs 4,550 (Moet Brut Champagne Package), Rs 5,950(Moet Rose Champagne Package)

Phone: 011-26791234

Let your superhero know he means the world to you by treating him to a delicious brunch buffet at JW Marriott which includes seafood, grilled meat, traditional charcuterie, artisanal cheese, breads and desserts like classic pies and tarts, traditional gateaux and tortes and much more.

Where: Lotus Café, JW Marriott, Juhu Tara Road, Mumbai

When: June 18, 12pm – 4pm

Price: Rs 6,536 (Champagne brunch), Rs 4,456 (Alcohol brunch), Rs 2,945 (Non-alcoholic brunch), Rs 1,493 (Kids’ brunch)

Phone: 022-66933277/ 3344

CHENNAI

Enjoy your day out with your dad with a special brunch at Anise, Taj Coromandel. The special dishes on offer include Mutton galauti kebab on parmesan crisp; murgh anda champ; Chingri malai curry; patrani machli; slow roasted pork shoulder; Hassle back Potatoes, Roasted Tomato Coulis; polenta crusted pizza; squash and goat cheese creps; Steamed broccoli and prune salad; Mezze bar; Kool Dad’s Bourbon chocolate torte; Meringue shells filled with red wine pot de crème; and Fresh mango phirnee.

Where: Anise, Taj Coromandel, 37, Mahatma Gandhi Rd, Tirumurthy Nagar, Nungambakkam, Chennai

When: June 18, 12pm

Price: Rs 2,380 (without alcohol), Rs 3,250 (with alcohol)

Phone: 044-66002827

BANGALORE

The Market at Ritz-Carlton is ringing in the Father’s Day and how! With lip-smacking dishes like Crispy Fried Prawns with Mustard Sauce, Braised Beef with Bamboo Shoots and Sczhewan Peppercorns, Thyme Roasted Chicken with Baked Tomatoes and Beans on offer, along with delicious desserts, nothing could be a better tribute to your dad!

Where: The Market , The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore

When: June 18, 12:30pm – 3pm

Price: Rs 2,750 (Non-alcoholic brunch), Rs 3,950 (Sparkling wine Brunch), Rs 4,500(Champagne Brunch)

Phone: 08049148000

