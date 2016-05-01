EYE Special: Love Food, Will Travel

This special issue seeks to explore some of the world’s most beautiful and exciting places through their cuisines.

What are some of the most important ingredients of a good vacation? A great destination, great weather and great food. This Summer, a journey of a thousand steps starts with a single question — where would you go to eat the best food in the world?

(Source: Thinkstock Images) (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Would you like to soak in the streets of Paris with croissants and coffee at a cafe? Or travel to Napa Valley for the best Californian wine? Would you head to Indonesia and Bali where chicken is king? And if you’re adventurous, might we suggest a bowl of snake soup? Or would you rather stick to a food trail through Beijing’s busiest streets? And what about all the meals we have on the flights to our destinations — should you really bother with your tray tables?

This special issue seeks to explore some of the world’s most beautiful and exciting places through their cuisines. A culinary journey that ends in a lip-smacking memory. An issue to tuck in to.



Stay Hungry, Stay Footloose

Proust had his madeleine. For crime writer and seasoned traveller Zac O’Yeah, memories of journeys past are triggered by recollections of flavours, from Egyptian pulao to lamb chops in Athens. Read more…

Shaken and Stir-fried

On a food trail from Beijing to Hong Kong, you will never go wrong with noodles. Read more…

In the belly of the beast

In Thimphu for work, a writer finds the old and new coming together, and the city becomes the dragon kingdom’s food destination. Read more…

Seoul food is soul food

In the South Korean capital, a chef goes in search of its famed temple food. Read more…

Our daily bread

In Paris, bread bookends the day — use it to start the morning, and later, to soak up the end of the day. Read more…

Do you really want to bother with your tray tables?

In an age of goopy airline food, or no food being served at all, we look back at a delicious time of plenty. Read more…

Airline breakfast meal. Airline breakfast meal.

Hot Sour Salty Sweet

From the Indian traveller, Indonesia is strewn with exemplars of the familiar — till you taste the food. Read more…

Delicious Down Under

Exotic fruit, fresh oysters and craft beers — southern Australia makes for a sumptuous stay. Read more…

A pizzeria in Verona (L), the Acropolis (top right), a cafe in Athens’s Plaka quarters. A pizzeria in Verona (L), the Acropolis (top right), a cafe in Athens’s Plaka quarters.

A Moveable Feast

By day, Indore’s Sarafa bazaar is full of jewellery shops. At night, it turns into a food lover’s delight. Read more…

Life, by the Glass

In wine country, Napa Valley, California, great food is only a restaurant away. Read more…

A Hissterical Find

Snaking through Taipei’s oldest night market, a bowl of soup can stop you in your tracks. Read more…

For news updates, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ & Instagram