Wednesday, May 16, 2018
Documents not an issue anymore! These nations welcome Indians without a Visa

Express Recipes: This ‘Sprouted Moong Dal Salad’ is a healthy alternative to roadside chaat

Sprouted Moong Dal Salad is a delicious and healthy alternative to roadside chaat. In fact, these days you can often find “healthy bhel puri” with the addition of little-sprouted moong at many outlets.

Written by Ashima Goyal Siraj | Bucharest | Updated: May 16, 2018 8:00:09 am
This simple Sprouted Moong Dal Salad recipe is made with sprouted moong dal, lots of fresh vegetables and flavoured with little lemon juice, chaat masala and a bit of heat from chili. It is a delicious and healthy alternative to roadside chaat. In fact, these days you can often find “healthy bhel puri” with the addition of little-sprouted moong at many outlets.

Sprouting enhances the nutrition content of lentils by many folds. Sprouted dal has a much higher protein content than dried dal and is also easier to digest. Did you know you can sprout almost every lentil, bean, and grain? They take different times, but it is easy and safer to make sprouts at home. Since sprouting happens in a humid environment, there might be risk of bacterial infection, if not done properly. If you are buying sprouts from the market, lightly steam/boil them before use.

While in this recipe, I use only moong dal sprouts, it will taste delicious with a mix of different sprouts too. You can also add moong dal sprouts to make healthy khichdi recipe or also add them to green smoothies for a protein boost.

Preparation 15 mins | Cooking 0 mins | Serves 4 as side

Ingredients:

2 cups – Sprouted moong dal
1½ cup – Mixed vegetables, finely chopped (I use a mix of capsicum, red onions, tomatoes and cucumber)
1 Green chilli, finely chopped
¼ cup – Fresh coriander, leaves and stems, chopped
½ cup – Pomegranate seeds
Juice of 1 lime
1 tsp – Cumin powder
1 tsp – Chaat masala
Salt and black pepper to taste

Method:

* In a big bowl, toss the veggies, moong sprouts and half the pomegranate seeds together.

* Add lime juice, fresh coriander, and all the spices. Mix well and adjust seasoning to taste.

* Remove into serving bowls and garnish with the remaining pomegranate seeds.

After working for six years as an engineer, I studied social policy and am now a full-time volunteer, serving children. Children are my first love. My other 'first love' is Food.  Food is story-telling, its conversation, and it’s also service. Food nourishes our body, mind, and soul. Eating well doesn’t require fancy cooking, but it does require mindfulness and practice. Anybody can cook and everybody should cook! I blog about my adventures in the kitchen at My Weekend Kitchen.

