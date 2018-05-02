Express Recipes: Beat the summer heat with this cool ‘Orange Cinnamon Tea’ recipe

Orange Cinnamon tea is full of Vitamin C and antioxidants. (Source: My Weekend Kitchen) Orange Cinnamon tea is full of Vitamin C and antioxidants. (Source: My Weekend Kitchen)

This summer, replace your cola with this cool and refreshing Orange Cinnamon Iced Tea, infused with cinnamon, orange juice and fresh mint. A healthy way to beat the summer heat, we say.

Lemon iced tea might be the most popular iced tea variation you might find, but did you know that oranges are the largest harvested citrus fruits in the world? Making orange juice, the most popular juice in the world! They are less acidic and sweeter than lemons, which is why I prefer making orange iced tea as it needs less sugar as well.

This drink is full of immunity booster Vitamin C and antioxidants. In this recipe, I have used regular loose leaf black tea, but you can use green tea as well to reduce caffeine. Also, I use regular sugar, but jaggery will also go great with the recipe. It will make a slightly darker iced tea though.

You might also like to check out Aam Panna and Mango and Lime cooler for more summer drink recipes!

Orange Cinnamon Iced Tea

Prep Time: 5 mins | Cook Time: 10 mins | Chill Time: 1-2 hours | Serves: 4

Ingredients

2 – Oranges

1-inch – Cinnamon stick

1tsp – Sugar, adjust to taste

2tsp – Black tea leaves

8-10 – Fresh mint leaves

Method

* Cut the oranges in half and drain the juice of one and a half orange (along with its pulp) directly into a pot. Slice the remaining half and keep aside.

* Add two cups of water, cinnamon stick and sugar to the orange juice. Put on medium heat and bring to a boil.

* Remove from heat, add the tea leaves and leave the pot covered for five minutes for the tea to steep.

* Strain into a jug and let it cool to the room temperature before chilling in the fridge for at least one to two hours.

* To serve, add ice cubes, orange slices and fresh mint to every glass. Pour the chilled orange cinnamon iced tea and serve cold.

* For a twist, you can also add a little bit of soda water to the iced tea while serving.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd